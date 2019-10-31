OTTAWA — LaSalle-Peru won the battle at the net Thursday against the Geneseo volleyball team, and it cost the Maple Leafs dearly in the Class 3A Ottawa Regional championship game.
The Maple Leafs repeat regional title hopes were dashed in a 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 loss to L-P. The Cavaliers net presence was too much to overcome for the Geneseo offensive hitters and coach Casey Komel could sense her team’s frustration at the front.
“It’s really tough as a hitter when you have a block coming at you,” Komel said. “It’s like having your bigger brother push you down repeatedly when you’re a kid. You try to get back up, but our girls were just getting frustrated.”
The Cavaliers set the momentum early with an 8-1 lead in the first set before a Geneseo timeout. The Maple Leafs struggled to get points off of the serve in the first set and it prevented them from climbing back into the match.
Candence Talbert and Abbi Barrickman (two aces) led Geneseo with six kills each as Maggi Weller logged 22 digs for the Leafs and Keeli Frerichs had 14.
Komel credited L-P for being well-prepared and ready to take control.
“They always come out with a lot of confidence and tend to mix up the players that they have on the court,” Komel said. “They’re able to mix hitters up into different positions so they’re attacking from all angles. They also play two different styles of defense, so it’s hard to pick a spot to attack. That strategy helped them out a lot tonight.”
Key in the first two sets were two longer rallies, one that L-P won in the first set and another that the Maple Leafs took in the second. These rallies helped each team to go on to win the set. Geneseo took a key point from the Cavaliers at 18-16 in the second.
“Momentum is a huge part of winning a game,” Komel said. “As in shape as both teams are, it’s tiring when both teams are hitting the ball back and forth. The longer the rally goes, the more pivotal of a momentum shift it is.”
L-P led the entire third set to end Geneseo’s season with a record of 26-9.
Komel will have 15 returning players next season, as the team only loses four seniors — Cora Varland, Frerichs, Eden McAvoy and Bailey Mitchell. Komel says that the lessons she wants her girls to take from this season go beyond volleyball.
“Volleyball is a big part of it, but I hope the seniors look back and have fond memories and friendships,” Komel said. “This team broke the wins record for the program last season and broke it again this season, so they have that to remember, but it’s more about the relationships.
“For the girls coming back, I hope they learn from the frustration they’re feeling right now. I want them to come ready and show everyone we’re ready for another regional championship.”