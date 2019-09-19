ROCK ISLAND — It was a trip of a lifetime, but Sterling volleyball coach Dale Dykeman sure was looking forward to getting libero Lexi Rodriguez back in the lineup.
Back home and with her feet finally stably on the ground, Rodriguez and her Golden Warriors teammates looked again like the defending Class 3A state champions with a 25-7, 25-20 win over Rock Island at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
Having lost their previous two, the Warriors improved to 11-4, 5-2 in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Rodriguez returned home from Egypt early Monday morning after helping Team USA win the FIVB U18 World Championship in Cairo.
"I got to watch a few games and it hasn't been that we were playing bad," Rodriguez said. "I just wanted to come home and contribute to my team. For now, it will take a few games to get back together."
Added Dykeman, "We have been learning to play without Lexi and through some adversity. Getting her back is going to take a little time but I can already see us getting better. Getting Lexi back is a big boost and we just need to re-learn her range and movements."
While the Rocks (10-8, 4-4) were pounded in Set 1, they came back and made it very close in the second set and that is what RI coach Jacqueline Twing will take out of the loss.
"Last weekend we started fast and ended bad," Twing said. "(Thursday) we started really slow and finished strong. I thought the girls responded after the first set.
"Playing in the Big 6 with (Sterling and Geneseo) every night is great competition and we will be better by the end of the season because of that. We started five sophomores and our freshman and sophomore teams are winning a lot. We are building a program and that starts at the bottom, not at the varsity level."
The Warriors are already built and having a stalwart back in the middle with Rodriguez., a junior, makes that foundation even stronger.
Her coach said while missing her may have cost the team a win or two, it was well worth it to see her win a world championship.
"We know what we are and we know if we continue to work we will be just fine," Dykeman said. "I think disjointed is a good word for us the first few weeks, but Lexi settles everything down."
Rodriguez spent a week in California getting the team prepared and then spent two weeks in Egypt.
"I have so many new experiences in volleyball that will help my Sterling team and my travel team," she said. "Playing at such a high level was such a mental challenge. Plus, playing with teammates who I had never met before is not easy.
"Then, you have to add in the food differences and the battle at times with communicating. However, I was shocked at how many people in Egypt speak English. I flew in about 2 a.m. on Monday and was at school that morning and practice that afternoon."
A good reason why the Warriors wanted her back.