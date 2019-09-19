ORION — Still stinging from Tuesday's three-set loss at Fulton in its Three Rivers West Division opener, the Orion volleyball team was anxious to put the lessons it learned into practice.
Hosting rival Sherrard Thursday evening before a large crowd, the Chargers bounced back in a big way. Against a Tiger club that had won its first two conference matches, the Chargers rolled to a 25-13, 25-17 sweep to even their TRAC West mark at 1-1.
Some 48 hours after dropping a 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 decision to the Steamers, Orion (9-1) was not lacking focus Thursday night.
"I think it gave us a lot of motivation to come out strong and to prove (the Fulton loss) was not our game and that we've got a lot of fight in us," said Orion senior outside hitter Mackenzie Grafton, who posted a well-rounded performance with seven kills, seven digs, two blocks and two service aces. "Sherrard is always a big rival of ours, and every time we play them, we always know we have to come out strong. We can't expect anything less from them. We don't overlook anybody; we always want to come out with a lot of fight."
The Chargers showed that fight as they only trailed for brief periods at the start of each set. In the opener, the hosts responded to a game-tying ace by Sherrard's Sarah Sorrell by going on an 8-3 run to go up 12-7, gradually opening a lead as big as 18-11.
In the second set, Orion spotted the Tigers (7-5, 2-1 TRAC West) the first point, then reeled off five in a row on a pair of kills by Grafton and Emiliah Morrison. A subsequent 6-0 run had the Chargers up 12-3.
"They're always tough," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "These are the kind of games I want our girls to play their hardest at, and they did. We went up against some major talents, and we did well. We just need to sharpen our skills and play better."
Led by the duo of McKenna Blackwell and Carley Whitsell (six kills, three digs each), the Tigers did claw their way back to within four three times in the final set, the last at 19-15, but could not sustain a long enough run to overtake a balanced Orion club.
Up front, Sarah Jacobsen posted a match-high nine kills and added eight digs, with Morrison bagging six kills and Hailey James five. Kati Kratzberg added seven digs, and setters Ashley Awbrey and Faith Catour combined for 20 assists.
The Chargers especially shined at the service line, with six players combining for eight service aces. Awbrey matched Grafton with a pair of aces.
"When we're on, we're a pretty solid serving team," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler. "We talked about the fact we did not play well against Fulton, and about working on cleaning up our errors and not giving the opponent quite so many points. It was better (Thursday), but there's still a lot of work to do."