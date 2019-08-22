Metro volleyball outlook

Alleman

Key returners: Sr: Cori Caleo (OH/MH) and Sydney Bowling (OH). So: Coleen Kenney (DS)

Key newcomers: Jr: Errin Hoffman (RS/OH) and Izzy Pinc (RS/OH)

Coach's comment: "We're looking forward to working with a well-rounded-team. We have great diversity across positions, and are excited to see this team work together." - Andrea Larsen

Geneseo

Key returners: Sr: Keeli Frerichs (DS) and Cora Varland (RS). Jr: Abbi Barickman (OH), Maddi Barickman (S/RS) and Maggi Weller (DS)

Key newcomers: Jr: Taylor DeSplinter (DS), Addie Dunker (S), Brenna McGuire (MB), Candence Talbert (OH/RS/NB). So: Hannah Copeland (MB).

Coach's comment: "The 2019 team quite possibly has the deepest talent Geneseo has ever seen. We do have a big squad but it is filled with players who can easily fill whatever role is needed. As teammates, this group will continually push each other to higher standards and continue to create a legacy at GHS." - Casey Komel

Moline

Key returners: Sr: Kayla DePoorter (S), Kamara Dickerson (OH), Maddie Peterson (DS) and Kayla Veto (RSH). So: Ella Ramsey (MH)

Key newcomers: Jr: Audrey Lamphier (MH) and Sierra Marshall (DS).

Coach's comment: "We have a lot of dynamic hitters this year as well as great ball control and delivery coming from the back row. We are excited and ready to see how the girls will continue to develop." - Sarrah Fetter

Rock Island

Key returners: Sr: Ella Engholm (O), Hannah Simmer (OH) and Raghen Walker (MB). So: Emily Allison (OH)

Key newcomers: Jr: Alivia Wright (L). So: Isabella Allison (S) and Sophia Sigler (S)

Coach's comment: "We have a young group of ladies along with some experienced seniors that are demonstrating great leadership. The girls have been working hard in the gym and they all work really well together. I’m excited to see them go to work this fall." - Jaqueline Twing

United Township

Key returners: Sr: Peyton Pustlenik (S/R), Kalista Merrill (OH/R). Jr: Jade Hunter (M), Allison Mirimanian (OH) and Kyra Schumaker (L/DS)

Key newcomer: Sr: Cecila Zuniga (S/L)

Coach's comment: I'm very excited about this season. This Panther squad is very athletic, fun and talented. My coaching staff and I want to contnue to remind these girls of these positives they all have and for them to show everyone out there who they are and what we see." - Jillian VanOpDorp