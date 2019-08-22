MOLINE — Sarah Fetter remembers being in Wharton Field House as a Moline Maroons volleyball standout. She remembers the practices, the time and effort it took to get better and the success she got out of it.
In four days, Fetter will walk back into Wharton for the first time as the head coach of the Maroons.
"I have really wanted this," said Fetter, a 2010 Moline graduate. "I have loved working as an assistant with Mike (Ducey). I was so happy when he hired me. He taught me technical skills, team morale and the culture of Moline volleyball."
When Ducey decided to walk away, both he and Fetter knew who should follow him.
"I knew it was coming," Fetter said. "His family is huge to him and he wanted to be with them more. It was tough for him. It was weird the first time I walked into the gym as the head coach, I was looking around for him."
There will always be a part of him as long as Fetter is running the show. She admits that he taught her so much as a player and then as his assistant. However, that doesn't mean they are at all the same person.
"There will be a lot of similarities, but every coach has his or her own vision and philosophy," Fetter said. "Coaches run their own practices differently. Mike was ... well spoken. He knew what to say and when to say it. People think I am quiet and reserved, but some of that is knowing my place and my role. When I need to say something a little loud, I can do that as well."
Senior Maddie Peterson expects that won't happen nearly as much as it did under Ducey, but she is sure that Moline volleyball won't change much at all.
"It will be different because of their style," Peterson said. "Ducey was more direct and Sarah is more laid back, but I think they have the same style of what they want us to achieve.
"Ducey was always tough, but after he would yell, he would turn it into something that made us all laugh. We loved him as a coach, but having something new and fresh could be good. I know Sarah wants to make her mark."
And she wants to do it at her alma mater.
"Just being back in the gym and feeling the culture Moline volleyball had when I was playing, I want the girls to feel that same thing," Fetter said. "I put the time and effort into being a better player and now I want to coach that same way.
"I will bring knowledge, passion and energy to every player. We want to have great volleyball players but even better people."
If every player feels the same way as Peterson, that will happen. She said all of her teammates were "stoked" when Fetter was officially named the new head coach.
"Personally, I don't know what I would have done without Sarah," Peterson said. "I moved up to sophomores as a freshman and had her as my coach and then had her on varsity the last two years. So, I get to have her as a coach for all four of my years."
Fetter continues a recent trend of young volleyball coaches in the Big 6. Fetter graduated from Western Illinois in 2014 and had one head-coaching season at Alleman in 2015. She joins Rock Island's second-year coach Jacqueline Twing (2017 Illinois State graduate) and Alleman's second-year coach Andrea Larsen (2016 Wisconsin-Platteville graduate).
"I think it is great having some new, young coaches in the league," Fetter said. "There is a new energy and the passion is really good. I'm excited to get started with my girls. I'm lucky to have a great group of veteran leaders."