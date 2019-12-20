2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Volleyball All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Player of the Year: Maddie Peterson, sr., Moline, Libero
The quarterback of the Maroons, she had a whopping 426 digs this season, 24 aces, 66 assists and also had six kills. She will play at Bradley next season.
Emily Allison, so., Rock Island, OH
165 kills, 149 digs, 37 aces and 17 blocks
Abbi Barickman, jr., Geneseo, OH
33 aces, 151 kills, 17 blocks and 99 digs
Maddi Barickman, jr., Geneseo, S/RS
39 aces, 279 assists, 132 kills, 30 blocks and 175 digs
Hannah Copeland, so., Geneseo, MB
131 kills, 9 aces and 84 blocks
Kamara Dickerson, sr., Moline, OH
286 kills, 255 digs, 48 aces and 31 blocks
Addie Dunker, jr., Geneseo, S
372 assists, 40 aces and 138 digs
Keeli Frerichs, sr., Geneseo, DS
29 aces and 201 digs
Jade Hunter, jr., United Township, MH
84 blocks, 205 kills and had a record 16 kills against Rockridge
Colleen Kenney, so., Alleman, Libero
224 digs, 29 aces, 26 kills and 15 assists
Audrey Lamphier, jr., Moline, MH
30 digs, 153 kills and a team-best 84 blocks
Sophia Potter, jr., Moline, S
708 assists, 204 digs, 38 aces, 28 kills and 20 blocks
Peyton Pustelnik, sr., United Township, S/RS
8 aces, 118 digs, 244 assists, 56 kills and 27 blocks
Ella Ramsay, so., Moline, OH
227 kills, 77 digs and 31 blocks
Sophia Sigler, so., Rock Island, S
302 assists, 52 digs, 27 aces and 23 kills
Kayla Veto, sr., Moline, OH
106 kills, 34 digs and 33 blocks
Raghen Walker, sr., Rock Island, MB
123 kills, 39 blocks, 21 aces and 20 digs
Maggi Weller, jr., Geneseo, Libero
41 aces and 234 digs
Alivia Wright, jr., Rock Island, Libero
210 digs, 23 aces and 10 kills
Honorable mention
Alleman: Sydney Bowling, OH, Errin Hoffman, OH/RS; Rock Island: Isabella Allison, S; United Township: Cecilia Zuniga, L