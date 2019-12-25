2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline All-Area Volleyball All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Co-Players of the Year: Mackenzie Grafton, sr., Orion, OH and Sarah Jacobsen, sr., Orion, OH
Both first team All-Three Rivers West (Jacobsen a unanimous pick), Grafton had a season-record 93 aces with 281 digs, 266 kills and 32 blocks; Jacobsen tallied 355 kills, 295 digs, 55 aces and 21 blocks.
Baylee Anderson, jr., Erie-Prophetstown, S
Second team All-Three Rivers East, had 676 assists, 195 digs, 47 aces and 19 blocks.
Courtney Baele, jr., Annawan, S
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 614 assists and 186 digs.
Jenna Bentz, so., United, S
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 382 assists, 127 digs, 104 kills and 34 aces.
Josie Bentz, so., United, OH
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 340 kills, 203 digs, 36 aces and 34 blocks.
Emily Brooks, jr., Erie-Prophetstown, MH
First team All-Three Rivers East (unanimous), had 258 kills, 215 digs, 62 blocks and 16 aces.
Faith Catour, sr., Orion, S
First team All-Three Rivers West, had 478 assists, 152 digs and 47 aces.
Kylie Collachia, jr., Fulton, S
First team All-Three Rivers West (unanimous), had 760 assists, 248 digs and 25 aces.
Carly Gillen, sr., Monmouth-Roseville, MH
First team All-West Central North, had 365 kills, 178 digs, 77 blocks and 26 aces.
Shae Hanrahan, jr., Riverdale, OH
Second team All-Three Rivers West, had 270 kills, 203 digs and 16 aces.
Jerzi Johnson, sr., United, MH
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 159 kills, 60 blocks and 47 aces.
Kati Kratzberg, jr., Orion, Libero
First team All-Three Rivers West, had 314 digs and 17 aces.
Ella Manuel, jr., Annawan, OH
Second team All-Lincoln Trail, had 238 digs and 205 kills.
Lauren McMillin, sr., Sherrard, Libero
First team All-Three Rivers West, had 346 digs and 17 aces.
Zoey Miller, sr., Mercer County, OH
Second team All-Lincoln Trail, had 210 digs, 108 kills and 30 aces.
Kaley Peterson, sr., Annawan, Libero
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 333 digs and a 96-percent serving average.
Emily Schipper, sr., Fulton, OH
First team All-Three Rivers West (unanimous), had 397 kills, 231 digs, 52 aces and 35 blocks.
Nicole Sedam, jr., Rockridge, S
Second team All-Three Rivers West, had a season-record 590 assists and 28 aces.
Aly Shafer, sr., Kewanee, OH
First team All-Three Rivers East, had 161 digs, 157 kills and 30 aces.
Brooke Smeltzly, sr., Riverdale, OH
First team All-Three Rivers West (unanimous), had 281 kills, 190 digs and 14 aces.
Karli Stineman, sr., Mercer County, MH
First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 273 digs, 224 kills, 60 blocks and 27 aces.
Delaney Woodard, sr., Monmouth-Roseville, S
First team All-West Central North, had 562 assists, 171 digs, 45 aces and 30 blocks.
Honorable mention
Annawan: Emily Miller, Reese Randall, Keagan Rico; Erie-Prophetstown: Jasmine Nickerson; Fulton: Megan Bailey, Ally Curley, Maggie Hodge; Galva: Tressa Rogers; Kewanee: Gracey Damron, Josie DeBord; Mercer County: Sheridan Hank; Monmouth-Roseville: Mattie Gillen, Ryley Huston; Morrison: Grace Steines; Orion: Ashley Awbrey, Hailey James, Emiliah Morrison; Ridgewood: Madi Jones, Paige Leander; Riverdale: Faith Jackson, Katelyn Oleson, Molly Sharp; Rockridge: Mackenzie Douglas, Olivia Drish, Mia Freyermuth; Sherrard: Carley Whitsell; United: Kaylee Cornell, Maddy Diaz, Riley Tyrrell; Wethersfield: Sydney Lambert, Lexi Nichols, Gabi Robinson.