EAST MOLINE — Just a week ago, Quincy volleyball coach Tim Hill wondered where his team was after the Blue Devils were trounced by Moline.
On Tuesday, Hill was much more thrilled about his team following a 25-21, 17-25, 25-18 win at United Township.
"That was just a little better," Hill said with a big smile. "The difference was we were having more fun on the court. We were trying to do everything perfect against Moline. (Tuesday) we came out relaxed and had some fun."
A big key was a very slow start at Moline as opposed to a much better beginning against UT.
The Blue Devils (18-14, 8-5 Western Big 6 Conference) and Panthers (6-17-1, 3-11) went back-and-forth through an ugly opening set for both sides.
The teams combined for 20 of the 46 points coming off errors, but three straight Emma Sparrow points late keyed a 5-1 run to finish off the first set for Quincy.
UT then came to life in the second set, breaking open a very tight match with an 11-0 run, paced by five kills from Jade Hunter (12 kills and three blocks).
Up 20-8, the Panthers survived a bit of a Quincy comeback to even the game.
"I really am proud of the way we played," UT coach Jillian VanOpdorp said. "All five of our seniors got to play the whole night and they played their hearts out. You could see their teammates doing everything they could to get them a win. They all played for the love of the game."
The Panthers looked like they were going to get the job done, taking an early 7-4 lead but the Blue Devils would not let UT get too far away. A 5-0 run gave Quincy the lead and UT could never make a big charge to take it back.
The strength at the net for Quincy finally took over late in the third set.
"Our middles came alive in that third set," Hill said. "When you already have Lexi Wolf being really good on her side and our other side getting better, we have more threats. They did a good job of tipping around our blocks but we adjusted to that really well."
Despite the loss, VanOpdorp feels good about what she has seen this season.
"We played Quincy to three sets twice, we beat Sterling and I think we are headed in the right direction," she said. "We now have kids on the bench who are every bit as good as the ones on the court and that makes us stronger and deeper.
"You can see we have kids who are playing for the love of the game and they fight hard every game. This just happened to be a game where we lost the momentum in the middle part of the third set and never got it back."