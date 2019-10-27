CLASS 2A RIVERDALE REGIONAL
FYI: The host Rams (16-14-2) take aim at their second regional title in the last three years after taking third in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, and their postseason road could begin with a rematch against division rival Rockridge, which swept Riverdale in last year's regional semifinals; however, the Rockets (15-16-1) first have to contend with Erie-Prophetstown (13-18-2) tonight, having lost six of their last seven matches. Rockridge last won a regional title in 2008. ... Bureau Valley (17-12) is looking to win consecutive regional titles for the first time since winning three straight from 2004-06. ... Sherrard (12-17) last won a regional crown in 2010, while both Alleman (1-30) and the E-P co-op are seeking their first postseason titles.
CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL
FYI: After sharing the Three Rivers West title with Fulton -- the seventh straight year Orion has won or shared the conference crown -- the top-seeded Chargers (33-1) ride a 25-match winning streak into their Tuesday opener as they now shoot for their eighth straight regional championship and 11th in the last 12 seasons. ... Hoping to challenge Orion is Mercer County (21-11), which lost to the Chargers in the Wethersfield and Judy Richmond invite title matches. The Golden Eagles finished fourth in a tight Lincoln Trail Conference race and set a single-season record for wins, and now shoot for their first regional plaque. ... Kewanee (15-19-1) last won a regional title in 2001.
CLASS 2A DEER CREEK-MACKINAW REGIONAL
FYI: In its 15th season, the Mon-Rose program has just one regional title to its credit, in 2009. The Titans (20-11) look to add to that after competing at the 3A level the last several years, with their biggest challenges expected to come from IVC (20-12) and host Dee-Mack (19-12), the latter team working on a run of seven straight regional titles that includes 2A state titles in 2012 and '14 and a third-place finish in '13.
CLASS 1A ANNAWAN REGIONAL
FYI: Finishing third in the Lincoln Trail Conference, two games behind Princeville and one behind runner-up United, Annawan (21-13) now turns its attention to the goal of winning consecutive regional championships for the first time in its history. However, the Bravettes may have to go through the Lady Princes (26-5) again, who look to follow up their first conference title in 15 years with their first regional crown since 2015. ... Wethersfield (8-21) is in the rare position of being an underdog as it looks to maintain an ongoing string of seven straight regional titles.
CLASS 1A WILLIAMSFIELD REGIONAL
FYI: Coming off its runner-up LTC finish, United (30-5) looks to end a two-year regional title drought after winning eight titles in a 13-season span from 2004-16, including a sectional championship in 2007. The Red Storm have played and beaten all of the teams here except for Brimfield (19-12) and Elmwood (23-4). ... Both Galva (5-22) and Ridgewood (7-19) are seeking their first postseason hardware.
CLASS 1A EARLVILLE REGIONAL
FYI: Competing at 1A for the first time since 2010, Three Rivers West co-champion Fulton (27-8) looks for its first regional crown since winning back-to-back titles in 2015-16. The Steamers have not played any of the teams at this regional, and look for their toughest competition to come from Forreston (24-9-1).
CLASS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL
FYI: Champions of the Three Rivers East Division, top-seeded Sterling Newman (25-3-3) is the team to beat here as the Comets shoot for their second straight regional title and sixth in 11 seasons. ... Morrison (1-29-1) last won a regional title in 1998.
• Schedules on Page B2.