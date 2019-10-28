3A ROCK ISLAND REGIONAL
FYI: Rock Island hosts Dunlap tonight and the Rocks enter play at 18-16 and off solid efforts at tournaments at Bettendorf and Bradley-Bourbonnais to end the regular season. ... Dunlap is 19-12 ... The opening game tonight is Sterling vs. Galesburg. ... The championship game for all of these regionals is Thursday night.
RI coach Jacqueline Twing: "I really like the competitive edge our girls have shown the last week in practice. We're at the end of my second year and we are not so much teaching skills as working on systems and tactics. I know Dunlap is a solid team and that really works on kills, but our thing now is more about keeping our own focus and playing every single point."
3A OTTAWA REGIONAL
FYI: Geneseo (25-8) will battle Dixon tonight for the third time in the last two weeks. Geneseo won in a tournament in two sets and in the final regular-season game in three sets ... The Dukes are 12-17 ... The first game tonight is LaSalle-Peru against Ottawa.
Geneseo coach Casey Komel: "We just tied and set the school wins record in those wins against Dixon, but that doesn't make us comfortable playing them again. They didn't play well in the tournament, but played us real close last Monday. Our girls are not taking anything for granted. It was good to have that week with some wins after the week when we lost to Rock Falls and Orion."
4A PEKIN REGIONAL
FYI: Moline (23-10), which plays the hosts tonight, is coming in off a tournament win at Elmhurst IC Catholic. Pekin is 20-13 this seasons ... Normal Community battles Quincy in Game 2 tonight.
Moline coach Sarah Fetter: "I can't believe we are coming to the end of my first season. We are looking at playing this one set and one point at a time. You never know when that last night might be. Our girls played so well and had so much fun at IC Catholic. That's a good way to go into the postseason. We don't know much about Pekin, so the key is to adapt quickly."
4A MINOOKA REGIONAL
FYI: United Township (11-22-1), which finished strong going 6-4-0, meets top-seeded Minooka (28-7) tonight ... Normal West battles Bradley-Bourbonnais in the second game.
UT coach Jillian VanOpDorp: "I feel the team is on a winning path. They are finding the excitement in winning. As I have said many times: This group of girls is very talented. It's all a mental game for them and that part holds us back from showing everyone how good they are. After viewing some Minooka videos, we will have to attack with our blocking and slow and try to shut down their attacking."
