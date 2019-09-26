ORION — The pattern was the same in both sets of Thursday night's showdown between Three Rivers West volleyball powers Orion and Riverdale.
In the opening half of each set, the teams traded points back and forth, with neither squad leading by more than two. Then, a pair of sustained runs by the Chargers enabled them to open up sizable leads, and the hosts parlayed that into a 25-18, 25-13 sweep of the Rams.
Orion trailed 9-8 in the first set before senior setter Faith Catour stepped to the service line and helped fuel a 5-0 spurt with four service points and an ace. Buoyed by that run, the Chargers gradually opened a 17-10 lead and held off a Riverdale set-point burst to take the opener.
"My goal when I serve is to find a way to get it in and make it more challenging," said Catour. "That also makes me focus on my serve, hoping to be better. I've always been OK at serving, but I'm trying to get better and better. In practice, we work on serving to the seams, not to the person."
In the second set, the Rams held an early 7-5 lead before Orion reeled off six straight, with a pair of Sarah Jacobsen aces fueling the fire. Riverdale (10-6-1, 2-2 TRAC West) responded by closing the gap to two, but three Catour service points helped the hosts build a 16-10 advantage.
"We know we have to play everybody tough, no matter what. We have to prepare and know their strengths and weaknesses," said Catour, who tallied 18 assists.
Fueled by the work of Catour and fellow setter Ashley Awbrey (nine assists, 10 digs), the 15-1 Chargers set the pace offensively as they moved to 3-1 in the TRAC West.
Senior powerhouse Jacobsen shined both offensively (12 kills) and defensively (14 digs), with Mackenzie Grafton adding seven kills and the duo of Hailey James and Emiliah Morrison four apiece. James also had two blocks, with Kati Kratzberg adding nine digs.
"Something we try to do well is, when we have the serve, to try and keep it going," said Jacobsen. "That makes our chances of winning much higher, getting the other teams into those little funks. Defensively, our right side hitters and middle blockers quickly made adjustments, and we were able to move around and see much better."
Since their three-set loss at Fulton just over a week ago, the Chargers have taken that to heart and stepped up their efforts, as last weekend's title at Mercer County's Judy Richmond Invitational made clear.
"I think it was really good to have a match like we did with Fulton. That reminds us of what we'll face in the postseason," said Jacobsen. "It also pushes us hard on what we need to work on."
Riverdale, which got eight kills apiece from Shae Hanrahan and Brooke Smeltzly, found it hard to rally after Orion's first- and second-set runs, having to play catch-up volleyball the rest of the way.
"You can't give (points) away and tip the whole time against a team like this," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "You've got to be aggressive. Brooke and Shae tried to get a spark going, and so did Molly (Sharp, six digs), but we just weren't placing our shots when they needed to be."