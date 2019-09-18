ANNAWAN — Normally, the term "twin killing" is one reserved for the baseball or softball diamond.
However, the United volleyball team brings its own spin on that phrase in the form of sophomore twin sisters Jenna and Josie Bentz, and their efforts here Wednesday night were very much a key as the Red Storm swept Annawan 25-21, 25-18 in both teams' Lincoln Trail Conference opener.
Both Bentzes were dominant up front, with Josie Bentz posting a match-best 10 kills and Jenna adding six. Each had two blocks, with Jenna Bentz adding eight digs and six assists and Josie adding nine digs.
"We definitely can confuse teams, because we look alike," said Jenna Bentz. "We can both hit, plus it helps us when our team works around us and helps us out. That can really confuse other teams."
With the Red Storm (8-1, 1-0 LTC) and the Bravettes (6-3, 0-1) among the teams looking to challenge for this year's LTC volleyball crown, Wednesday's matchup had even more importance attached to it.
"I think we have a chance to go places," Josie Bentz said. "If we can keep playing like we did (Wednesday), we have a pretty good chance."
While the Bentz sisters proved to be double trouble for Annawan, they had plenty of help.
At the net, Courtney Hinton chipped in three kills and two blocks. Setter Riley Tyrrell dished out 10 assists, Kaylee Cornell notched 16 digs and three service aces and Jerzi Johnson also dished out three aces.
"Our passing was great tonight, and our serving was probably one of our biggest weapons," said United coach Carrie Clayton. "We know with the tougher teams, we have to serve aggressively to get them out of their systems. Going up against Annawan, we knew this would be a tough match."
Indeed, the Bravettes got a boost not only from being on their home floor, but from the return of senior hitter Reese Randall, who sat out last Saturday's Geneseo Invitational with a sprained ankle. She made her presence felt with a team-best eight kills, with junior setter Courtney Baele adding 14 assists and 12 digs.
"It was good to be back," said Randall. "I hate having to watch, so it felt good to help them out. My ankle was hurting me a bit, but I still tried to give it my hardest."
In the first set, neither team could get a decisive advantage. At one point, United opened a 17-13 lead, but Annawan fought back to tie it at 21-all on consecutive Randall kills. Josie Bentz then answered with back-to-back kills, triggering a closing 4-0 spurt by the Red Storm.
In the second set, United reeled off eight straight points to grab an early 9-3 lead, and it made that lead hold up. The Bravettes got within 10-9 on an Aubrie Alford ace, but could never overtake the Red Storm, despite solid nights from Cassidy and Emily Miller (four kills, four blocks each).
"United's probably the best team in the LTC right now," said Randall. "We have to hope they get a loss, so we can tie them or get first place by ourselves."