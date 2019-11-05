Depth was the key in the Western Big 6 Conference volleyball season and that is just the way the league's all-conference team came out as well.
The second team could easily switch places with the first and not many would complain.
League newcomer and co-champion Sterling leads the way with three first teamers and all three will be back next year. Juniors Bree Borum and Lexi Rodriguez are joined by freshman Grace Egan.
Fellow co-champ Moline had just senior Kamara Dickerson on the first team, but adds seniors Maddie Peterson, sophomore Ella Ramsay and senior Kayla Veto to the second team.
You have free articles remaining.
Third-place Geneseo has junior Maddi Barickman on the first team and sophomore Hannah Copeland on the second team.
Rock Island senior Raghen Walker and Quincy's Lexi Wolf wrap up the first team.
On the second team were Rocky sophomore Emily Allison, United Township junior Jade Hunter and Galesburg's Lauren Livington.
The honorable mention are: Alleman's Colleen Kenney; Geneseo's Abbi Barickman, Addie Dunker and Maggi Weller; Moline's Audrey Lamphier and Sophia Potter; United Township's Peyton Pustelnik and Kalista Merrill; Galesburg's Maddie Carlson; Quincy's Emma Sparrow and DeOnna Douglas; and Sterling's Grace Gould.