Area volleyball races to be decided this week

One more week of regular season volleyball remains to be played, and there is still plenty of business to be finished.
The championship races in both divisions of the Three Rivers Conference as well as the Lincoln Trail Conference remain tight even as area teams look towards the start of the IHSA postseason a week from Monday.
That includes the Three Rivers West Division, where the possibility of tri-champions is very much a possibility. However, Sherrard looks to have a thing to say about that.
Owners of a 29-4 record after going 4-1 at last Saturday's Sherrard Varsity Classic and sitting atop the TRAC West standings at 10-1, the Tigers can clinch the league title outright with a win Tuesday evening at Monmouth-Roseville.
"It was nice to face some different competition (last Saturday)," Sherrard coach Amy Mitton said. "We lost to Kewanee, which gives us a big dose of humility to hit the gym with this week. It was what we needed, it brought us back to our roots.
"It'll help us remember what we need to do to push forward."
After Monday's nonconference match at Western Big 6 champion Moline, the Tigers head to the Shoebox in Monmouth to take on the Titans (19-5-2), who at 9-2 can not only earn a title share with a win, but force a three-way tie for the championship.
Still in the picture is Rockridge (21-5-3), which wrapped up TRAC West play with a sweep of Morrison last Thursday to finish 10-2. The Rockets split with both Mon-Rose and Sherrard; Sherrard swept Mon-Rose last Tuesday.
"We don't want to be one-third partners," Mitton said in reference to the possibility of being TRAC West tri-champs. "The girls want the conference title; that was the goal they set from the beginning of the season, and they've been working for it ever since."
Also on tap for Tuesday: On the other side of the TRAC, the East Division title will likewise be settled once and for all.
First-place Sterling Newman (23-4-2) puts its 11-0 conference mark on the line as it hosts Princeton (27-5-2, 10-1). The Comets swept the Tigers back on Sept. 16 to hand Princeton its only league loss.
Princeville holds edge in LTC: Four teams find themselves in the hunt for the Lincoln Trail Conference crown, with Princeville (25-2) holding the edge with its 9-0 league mark.
Among the clubs chasing the Lady Princes going into the regular season's final week is Annawan (20-7-3), which at 7-2 is tied for second place with United (18-12-1).
The Bravettes close out their regular season with matches against Wethersfield on Monday and ROWVA-Williamsfield on Wednesday; the Red Storm take on Knoxville and Mercer County.