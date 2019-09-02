THREE RIVERS WEST
Fulton
Coach: Stacy Germann (25th season).
2018: 17-20 (5-5 TRAC West), lost 25-16, 25-15 to Galena in the 2A West Carroll Regional finals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Emily Banker (DS), Ally Curley (DS), Maddie Hodge (OH), Shelby Hodge (DS), Kearston Norman (RSH), Emily Schipper (OH), Kylee Sweenie (S/DS); Jr.: Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth (MH/RSH), Kylie Collachia (S/DS), Lily Eagle (MH/RSH), Tiffany Smith (OH/RSH).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Megan Bailey (MH); Jr.: Emily Qualman (RSH).
Morrison
Coach: Julia Deter (6th season).
2018: 1-32 (0-10 TRAC West), lost 25-17, 25-17 to West Carroll in the first round of the 2A West Carroll Regional.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kara Saville (Libero), Grace Steines (OH), Jade Stock (S), Taylor Stratton (DS), Hannah Wallander (MH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Gabby Banks, Jaicee Schmidt (S), Anna Szabo (MH).
Orion
Coach: Jack Wheeler (15th season).
2018: 33-5 (10-0 TRAC West, 1st place), lost 25-17, 25-17 to Lena-Winslow in the 2A Riverdale Sectional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Faith Catour (S), Olivia Farwell (OH), Mackenzie Grafton (OH), Sarah Jacobsen (OH), Emiliah Morrison (MH); Jr.: Ashley Awbrey (S), Kati Kratzberg (Libero).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Payton Bowling (DS), Riley Filler (OH), Hailey James (MH), Anna Silversmet (DS), Claire Smith (MH/OH).
Riverdale
Coach: Lisa Black (13th season).
2018: 10-20-4 (4-6 TRAC West), lost 25-22, 25-16 to Rockridge in the 2A Orion Regional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Lauren Anderson (DS), Sidney Garrett (MH), Faith Jackson (S), Hope Jackson (RSH), Josie Scodel (RSH/MH), Brooke Smeltzly (OH), Emma Wainwright (DS); Jr.: Shae Hanrahan (OH), Katelyn Oleson (S), Molly Sharp (Libero).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Addison Brock (MH), Reece Klundt (RSH).
Rockridge
Coach: Candy Lopez (3rd season).
2018: 22-13 (7-3 TRAC West), lost 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 to Orion in the 2A Orion Regional finals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Libby Dierikx (Libero), Mackenzie Douglas (MH), Mia Freyermuth (OH), Rebecca Schroeder (MH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Eden DeTombe (OH), Olivia Drish (OH), Kira Nelson (RSH), Delaney Peterson (OH), Mikaylee Ruff (DS), Nicole Sedam (S); So.: Kierney McDonald (MH), Madison Zeck (S).
Sherrard
Coach: Amy Mitton (1st season).
2018: 11-19 (4-6 TRAC West), lost 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 to Alleman in the first round of the 2A Orion Regional.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Emma Hofmann (S/RSH), Lauren McMillin (Libero), Sarah Sorrell (MH), Carley Whitsell (OH), Taylor Williams (S).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Grace Hoffpauir (RSH/DS); Jr.: Jordan Bender (MH), Carrigan Minch (DS); Fr.: Makenna Blackwell (OH).
THREE RIVERS EAST
Erie-Prophetstown
Coach: Heather Bruns (2nd season with co-op; 5th season total).
2018: 13-23 (4-8 TRAC East), lost 25-18, 26-24 to Fulton in the 2A West Carroll Regional semifinals.
Key newcomers: Sr.: Jasmine Nickerson (Libero), Allie Simmer (DS).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Destiny Jackson (MH); Jr.: Baylee Anderson (S), Emily Brooks (MH), Ella Heyvaert (MH), Lauren Neumiller (OH), Kara Schipper (RSH), Ady Scott (OH).
Kewanee
Coach: Claire Nichols (2nd season).
2018: 11-23 (2-10 TRAC East), lost 17-25, 25-20, 25-13 to Ottawa in the first round of the 3A Princeton Regional.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kylie Brock (DS), Gracey Damron (RSH), Aly Shafer (OH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Josie DeBord (Libero), Lucy Cernovich (OH/RSH), Ailynn Duarte (MH), Dana Eble (OH), Chloe Gruszeczka (OH/RSH), Emma LaFollette (S/DS), Kelsey Murray (DS), Bella Tondreau (OH); So.: Kendal Bennison (S).
LINCOLN TRAIL
Annawan
Coach: Gina Peterson (4th season).
2018: 22-11-3 (7-3 LTC), lost 25-9, 25-14 to Hartsburg-Emden in the 1A Peoria Heights Sectional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kaley Peterson (Libero), Reese Randall (MH), Keagan Rico (OH); Jr.: Courtney Baele (S), Ella Manuel (OH), Emily Miller (MH).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Hailey Thurston (DS); Jr.: Aubrie Alford (DS), Abby Rusk (DS), May Solomon (DS); So.: Cassidy Miller (RSH).
Galva
Coach: Josh Morris (1st season).
2018: 2-26 (0-10 LTC), lost 25-6, 25-8 to Wethersfield in the 1A ROWVA Regional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Emma Lindquist (OH), Elly Olson (MH/S), Tressa Rogers (MH), Julia Stahl (OH).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Tara Anderson (RSH); Jr.: Bailey Bates (OH), Katie Kocan (S/DS), Taylor Warner (RSH); Fr.: Lexi Stone (S), Kali Yelm (Libero).
Mercer County
Coach: Erica Biddle (1st season).
2018: 14-19 (5-5 LTC), lost 25-19, 25-21 to Knoxville in the 2A Mercer County Regional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Karley DeFrieze (Libero), Sheridan Hank (S), Lillian Hucke (S), Shalyn Lucas (RSH/DS), Zoey Miller (OH), Ericka Sedam (MH), Karli Stineman (MH); Jr.: Bella Cuellar (OH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Madi Diehl (OH), Natalie Finch (S).
Ridgewood
Coach: Amanda Bennett (4th season).
2018: 6-22 (2-8 LTC), lost 25-22, 25-16 to Bureau Valley in the first round of the 2A Mercer County Regional.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kalynn Johnson (S/OH), Kiersten Johnson (DS), Kennedy Nelson (OH); Jr.: Grace Althaus (MH), Madi Jones (Libero), Kendall Lewis (OH), Tatum Miller (MH); So.: Hallica Warren-Anderson (MH/OH), Paige Leander (MH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Brecken Adamson (S), Skya Barton (OH), Haley Brooks (MH), Mackenzie Brown (DS); So.: Brook Jones (S), Katy Jones (OH); Fr.: Aleese Park (MH).
United
Coach: Carrie Clayton (9th season).
2018: 26-10 (9-1 LTC), lost 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 to Bureau Valley in the 2A Mercer County Regional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kaylee Cornell (OH), Courtney Hinton (MH), Jerzi Johnson (MH), Olivia Mitchell (DS); Jr.: Riley Tyrrell (S); So.: Jenna Bentz (S), Josie Bentz (OH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Riley Hoerner (DS), Laney Tabb (DS); So.: Maddy Diaz (Libero), Veronica Miller (OH/DS).
Wethersfield
Coach: Tonya Vincent (14th season).
2018: 36-2 (10-0 LTC, 1st place), lost 26-28, 25-12, 25-23 to Hartsburg-Emden in the 1A Peoria Heights Sectional finals.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Emily Daniels (DS), Savannah Evans (RSH), Paige Horrie (Libero), Sydney Lambert (S), Lexi Nichols (OH), Gabi Robinson (MH); Jr.: Jasira Stevenson (OH).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Gabby Perez (MH); Jr.: Hope Bennett (MH), Erin Forsythe (LSH); So.: Natalie Cone (DS), Brody Garcia (MH), Daci Hier (LSH), Hannah Jagers (DS), Marah Young (S).
WEST CENTRAL NORTH
Monmouth-Roseville
Coach: Laura Anton (2nd season).
2018: 26-10 (5-1 WCC North), lost 25-18, 26-24 to Macomb in the 3A Macomb Regional semifinals.
Returning letterwinners -- Sr.: Shalia Campbell (MH), Lily Cundiff (OH/DS), Carly Gillen (MH), Sully Huston (DS), Griselda Rico (RSH/DS), Delaney Woodard (S); Jr.: Ryley Huston (OH).
Key newcomers: Jr.: Hannah Braun (RSH); So.: Brooke Kane (OH); Fr.: Mattie Gillen (DS).