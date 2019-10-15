ORION — Faith Catour was hoping her junior volleyball season would be one to open doors for her in terms of a collegiate career.
However, the Orion setter's plans were shelved when she suffered a grade 3 sprain of her right ankle in last season's opening match against Moline. Originally thinking she would return to the court in a matter of time, Catour ended up being sidelined for the entire year.
"Junior year is the year when colleges start looking for game film of you," Catour said. "With me being out the whole season, that hurt me and my chance to show who I am as a player. That really bummed me out, but, at least I had one more year to play."
Back at full strength for her senior season, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter is playing like someone bound and determined to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time.
At last Saturday's United Invitational, Catour capped a strong week by compiling 64 assists and six service aces in five matches, helping lead the Chargers (29-1) to their fourth title in as many tournaments and extending their winning streak to 21 matches in a row.
"I'm just so happy to be playing with my teammates again," she said. "Being out last year, it just killed me. That mentality was the worst thing for me, worse than the physical (pain). I'm just so glad to be out there playing each game, feeling healthy and strong."
In a pair of Three Rivers West Division matches last week, Catour tallied 23 assists in wins over Fulton and Sherrard. The former match, in which she had 14 assists plus nine digs, was a key win for Orion as it moved them into a tie for the conference lead with the Steamers, who had topped the Chargers in three sets on Sept. 17.
"We took it pretty hard after that loss," Catour said. "We knew we needed to fix our game, and we wanted to do anything possible to learn from it. That match (last Tuesday) against Fulton, we had our eyes on it; we just wanted to get that win, to show that hey, you might've beaten us once, but that we're better than that first match, and you're not going to beat us again."
Through 30 matches, Catour has racked up 363 assists while playing in a 6-2 offensive setup alongside junior and fellow setter Ashley Awbrey; she also has just over 100 digs and 39 aces to her credit and earned all-tournament honors at the Wethersfield Invitational and the Orion Charger Challenge.
Having worked in a similar offense two years ago with Abby VanDuyne, Catour is enjoying her shared role with Awbrey.
"Ashley and me have been working great (together)," she said. "Us running the 6-2 has helped both of a lot; it gives me a chance to help her in a way, and she also helps me. It's nice to have that, where we can connect with each other and push each other."
No stranger to injuries, having suffered a torn ACL during her freshman basketball season, Catour pushed herself hard to get back on the floor after losing all of last season.
"Faith came to practice and observed practices, and while she and her mom were doing rehab exercises, she's be doing setting from the sitting position," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler. "She was doing everything she could to get back. Once her ankle healed, regaining the flexibility needed to move quickly was another issue, but Faith is a warrior. She's going to battle.
"She's come back strong, and she's working every day to keep improving. It's a tribute to her tenacity that she's back and is working hard and playing a major role."
The desire to get back was a prime factor that motivated Catour during her rehab, as well as knowledge of the potential this year's Orion team possessed.
For her, the 29-1 record, the 21-match winning streak and four tournament titles are just signposts on the road to what she hopes are greater accomplishments.
"The harder I worked during therapy, the sooner I'd be out there on the court and playing. That was my total motivation, to be out there on the court," she stated. "This team has meshed and worked together really well; we all push each other to do our best. I'm really excited about what we can do this year."