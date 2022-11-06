Annawan's Celus named Lincoln Trail volleyball MVP

Although coming up just short of the Lincoln Trail Conference title, the Annawan volleyball squad still enjoyed a historic season in 2022.

One of the players at the heart of the Bravettes' success was junior setter/outside hitter Kaylee Celus.

Helping lead Annawan to a 27-4 record, setting a single-season record for victories, Celus became the first Bravette to win the Toney Anderson Award that goes to the LTC's Most Valuable Player.

Only a loss to eventual IHSA Class 1A regional champion Princeville (27-9) kept the Bravettes from winning their first LTC title in 20 years as they finished 10-1. The Lady Princes ran the table for their fifth consecutive league title.

Celus was one of five Annawan players to earn all-LTC recognition and was one of its two first-team selections. Joining her on the first team was sophomore and fellow setter Bella VanOpdorp.

The duo of junior right-side hitter Lainy Manuel and freshman MH/outside hitter Tyra Jones earned second-team kudos, with junior middle hitter Olivia Goodley an honorable mention pick.

Only Princeville had as many all-conference selections as the Bravettes, with the Lady Princes' senior pair of Brenna Schupbach and Bethany Urbanc earning first-team honors.

Wethersfield (25-11-1) had four all-conference picks after going 8-3 to finish third in the Lincoln Trail. Unlike rival Annawan, which fell in the 1A regional finals, the Lady Geese captured their first regional plaque since 2018.

Representing the Geese on the first team were junior setter Raqi Young and sophomore middle hitter Kendall Vincent. Two more juniors, outside hitter Kennady Anderson and libero Cora Hodge, were second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Mercer County (17-15) came within one win of its first regional championship, falling in three sets at Orion in a Class 2A regional final.

The Golden Eagles had a pair of first team all-LTC honorees in senior libero Madi Frieden and junior middle hitter Gabriella McPeek. Junior setter Brylee Marston and sophomore middle blocker Molly Hofmann were both honorable mention selections.

United (21-15), a 1A regional finalist, had three all-LTC picks led by junior outside hitter and first-team choice Callie Mason. Galva (12-21) had one all-conference pick in junior MH/OH Ava Strom, an honorable mention pick.