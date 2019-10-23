ANNAWAN – Seventeen years had passed since Annawan shared its one and only Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball title, tying for the 2002 championship with now-defunct Alexis.
Hosting LTC leader Princeville Wednesday night, the Bravettes had a chance to earn themselves a 2019 title share with a victory. After rallying from a first-set loss to win the second set, they appeared to have themselves set up to do just that.
However, the Lady Princes reverted to the form that won them the opener, gradually opening a double-digit lead to take control and earn a 25-21, 18-25, 25-16 win that capped a 10-0 LTC title run.
In the sets that Annawan (21-13, 8-2 LTC) dropped, it was undone by an early 12-3 deficit in the first, then falling behind 9-3 to open the third. Princeville (25-5) worked its way to a double-digit lead from there, and the Bravettes did not get back within single digits until late in either set.
“I feel like we can clean up a lot of silly mental mistakes, and start off well at the beginning of games,” said Annawan's Keagan Rico, one of four seniors honored before Wednesday's match. “When other teams go on runs, we have to work on not getting down on ourselves, and work on getting those points back.”
The Bravettes, who finished third in a tight conference race, built some momentum for the second set when they staved off game point by reeling off four in a row to close the gap to 24-21. In Set 2, Annawan used a 6-0 run to go up 12-8, and gradually built an 18-11 advantage, enabling it to hold off a late Princeville push.
“I think we started focusing more, and that helped us in the second game,” said Annawan senior libero Kaley Peterson, who tallied 27 digs and three aces. “We just have to focus on coming out ready for the match right away, and work on our serve-receive to get a different start.”
You have free articles remaining.
With junior setter Courtney Baele dishing out 22 assists, the Bravettes utilized a balanced attack led by Cassidy Miller's eight kills and seven blocks. Emily Miller followed with seven kills and three blocks with seniors Rico and Reese Randall adding six and five kills, respectively. Rico also had 14 digs.
“We knew Princeville would be a tough team to compete with,” said Cassidy Miller. “We just had to fight back and keep our momentum going.”
In the third set, the hosts' momentum was stopped cold largely by the efforts of Princeville junior middle blocker Ashleigh Brawley. She recorded six of her 10 kills in the final set to augment a powerful performance from classmate Elle Schupbach, who had a match-best 16 kills with 11 digs and five blocks. Setter Julianne Kielion dished out 26 assists.
“I thought we did a good job of taking every loose ball and mistake they had and putting it down to gain momentum,” said Brawley. “We tend to get off to a fast start, and when we do that, it's pedal to the metal, never stop. We try to go as far as we can, as fast as we can.”
While Wednesday's outcome was not what the Bravettes were looking for, they could get another crack at the Lady Princes at next week's Class 1A Annawan Regional. The teams would not meet until next Thursday's regional final, meaning Annawan would have to bag a pair of postseason wins to get that rematch.
“We'd like to win a regional at home,” said Rico. “We're going to work really hard at practice this week and next, and try to improve on a lot of little things.”