EAST MOLINE — After back-to-back losses denied it a championship-match berth, the Annawan volleyball team wanted to end its Saturday afternoon on a high note.
Paired up with Rockridge in the third-place match of United Township's 28th annual Kiwanis Volleyball Invitational, the Bravettes battled back from a nine-point deficit late in the first set, then used that momentum to earn a 27-25, 25-19 sweep.
"Of course, it's nice to get first place, but we did play really well (Saturday)," said Annawan junior setter Courtney Baele. "In the morning, we started outstanding. I was proud of how the whole team played."
The Bravettes (18-12) swept tourney host United Township and Stillman Valley in its first two pool-play matches, running their winning streak to five in a row. Despite a two-set loss to Morton, those wins ensured Annawan advanced to the winners' bracket semifinals.
After its bid to play for first place was denied with a 25-14, 25-14 loss to LaSalle-Peru — which went on to top Morton 25-22, 25-20 in the championship match — Annawan had to regroup quickly against the Rockets.
"We talked a lot about how facing bigger schools, 3A and 4A schools, will definitely help us to prepare for what's coming up in the (Lincoln Trail Conference) and the regionals," said Bravettes' senior libero Kaley Peterson.
With her club down 22-13 in the first set against Rockridge (15-12-1), it was Peterson who stepped to the fore by rattling off nine straight service points and three aces to fuel a 10-0 run that put the Bravettes into the lead.
Down 24-23 after a Keagan Rico kill, the Rockets got back-to-back kills from Kierney McDonald to force set point. However, Annawan responded with three in a row, with Baele's service ace capping the game.
"We had to re-focus and talk about staying together; we had to progress and carry (the first-set momentum) over to the second game," Peterson said. "We definitely wanted to end it in two."
Indeed, Annawan scored the first four points of the second set and gradually worked its way to a 14-6 advantage. Still, Rockridge would not go down easily as it closed the gap to three four times, the last at 21-18 on a Mia Freyermuth ace.
At that point, the Bravettes dug in and scored four of the last five points to secure the win and avenge a two-set Sept. 23 loss to the Rockets.
"We wanted to get back at them," said Rico, who was named to the six-player all-tournament team. "We're thinking ahead to regionals, so we like to play the bigger schools, tougher competition here."
For Rockridge coach Candy Lopez, the way the first set got away from her squad is something that has been symptomatic of the Rockets' season.
"That's been the story of our season right now, keeping the momentum long enough to put a game away," she said. "We're working on it, but it's been challenging."
As for tourney host UT (5-16-1), the Panthers took sixth after being swept 25-19, 25-21 by Stillman Valley, with the Cardinals coming back from sizable deficits to win both sets.