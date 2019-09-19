ROCK ISLAND — Alleman volleyball coach Andrea Larsen was hoping her Pioneers could build upon the momentum of playing their best volleyball of the season in Tuesday’s loss at Rock Island.
But early deficits and unforced errors fed into Alleman falling to Galesburg at Don Morris Gymnasium 25-14, 25-19 in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Alleman (0-9, 0-7 Big 6) stayed winless as Galesburg (7-8, 2-5) led wire-to-wire in the victory. The Silver Streaks also tied United Township in the conference standings with the win.
“We lost our consistency with getting the ball on the court,” Larsen said. “If you don’t give the other team the chance to play the ball, it’s free points. It makes it tough, and that’s definitely something to work on and look at moving forward.”
Galesburg led 4-0 and 11-5 in the opening set before an Alleman timeout. Still, the Pioneers got no closer than six points.
Galesburg opened Set 2 with a 3-0 lead, keeping a steady advantage until Alleman cut things to 14-12 and the Streaks took their only timeout of the evening.
But Alleman could not get over the hump as Galesburg’s sustained passing provided a big advantage.
“It’s a group that, they really communicate and fight hard; they’re scrappy,” said Galesburg coach Marla Clay. “If we pass well, things get a little easier for us. I feel like our hitting is starting to get better. “
Lauren Livingston had a team-high four kills and one block for the Silver Streaks, with Maddie Carlson (one ace) leading the team with 16 assists. Brynn Atwell (one ace) had a team-high three digs.
“We’re not overpowering by any means, but just our ability to go get the ball is important. We’re always going to be out-sized, so we just have to have the mentality that we’re going to play hard and go get it and see what we can do.”
Larsen said sophomore setter Anne VanDeHeede (10 assists) provided a bright spot individually on a night when passing was mostly absent. Sydney Bowling led Alleman with five kills and Colleen Kenney (two aces) had eight digs.
Keeping Alleman’s team morale up as it improves can be a challenge for Larsen. Alleman has won just one set all year.
“It’s been tough, but we’re trying to change things up in practice,” Larsen said. “We’ve got a solid conference, and we’ve got to give them props for that.”
The conference grind continues Saturday at UT with a match against the Panthers and a rematch against Galesburg.
Larsen said the team goes as its leaders go.
“We’ve got a couple battlers, so they start to talk and try to pull the team back together,” Larsen said. “If everybody follows, then it goes well. They keep trying and trying, sometimes it just doesn’t go our way.”