MOLINE — Moline junior Lylia Gomez wanted to set a personal best at last Saturday's state cross-country meet and it took her exactly one mile to see it was possible.
“When I went through the mile marker at 5:33, I knew that I was going to finish with a good time,” Gomez said. “5:29 is my fastest mile time ever, so for me to be just shy of that at one mile of three was a huge confidence boost.”
Gomez finished 51st with a personal best time of 17:53, breaking her previous best by 23 seconds. Her performance at Detweiller Park in Peoria earned her this week’s Dispatch/Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter honor, the second of her high school career.
Most high school athletes aren’t able to be a Pacesetter, so Gomez said she feels incredibly grateful to receive her second.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Gomez said. “Cross-country can be an inconsistent sport so to be able to perform at a high-level for two seasons and know that my hard work is paying off feels good.”
Her time at state was the fastest time for a junior girl in Moline history, and just 25 seconds off of the Maroon all-time record set by Haley Verbeke at state in 2012.
Setting that record is a goal that Gomez said she will target in her senior season, but she knows that it will require a lot of hard work.
“To know that I’m right there near the top with all of the girls who have run here feels great,” Gomez said. “I just have to keep working at getting better.”
Even as a junior, Gomez has shown that she will be a good leader for the Maroons.
“Right now she mostly leads by example,” said Moline coach Tauwon Taylor. “The seniors will pass the torch on to her for next year and I know that she’s more than capable of being vocal and mentoring the young and inexperienced runners coming into the program.”
“I always try to support my teammates the way that they support me,” Gomez said. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them, so I always return the favor.”
Right now, Taylor is hoping Gomez can relish in the success of her season.
“I told her to just enjoy the moment,” Taylor said. “We have some down time coming up between now and next season, so I told her to reflect on what she accomplished.”
“I’m just really thankful for my teammates and my family and all of the support that I’ve received,” Gomez said. “Coach T keeps the team positive and I’m so grateful for the work that he has done with me.”