Tuesday's prep report for Dispatch-Argus

Girls volleyball
Geneseo 2, Galesburg 0: The Geneseo High School girls volleyball team battled for a 25-17, 25-19 Western Big 6 Conference victory Tuesday evening in Galesburg.
Hannah Copeland led Geneseo with nine kills, 13 digs and two aces. Lauren Johnsen and Alysia Perez led the Maple Leafs with eight and seven assists, respectively. Bailey Huizenga and Delainey VanRycke each had six digs for the Leafs.
Abby Lingafelter and Abby Endthoff each logged five kills for the Silver Streaks (7-12, 2-8 Big 6).
Boys soccer
Geneseo 10, Alleman 0: The Geneseo High School boys soccer team enjoyed its senior night festivities on Tuesday, handling Alleman 10-0 in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Geneseo is 4-1 after the victory and the Pioneers dropped to 0-5.
Rock Island 3, Galesburg 0: In a battle of teams that were tied with 2-2 Western Big Conference records, the visiting Rock Island Rocks managed to pull off a 3-0 road victory over hosting Galesburg on Tuesday evening.
Boys cross country
Riverdale runs away with crown: The Riverdale High School boys cross country team made quick work of the competition at Tuesday's Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championships.
Led by a 1-2-3 sweep by Tommy Murray, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand, the Rams totaled just 19 points in easily outdistancing runner-up Sterling Newman 19-62 in the 11-team gathering.
Cameron Overton (17:33.20) and Caden Lundin (17:36.70) finished in sixth and seventh, respectively, as the Rams just missed putting up a perfect run.
Murray added to his collection of victories by cruising through the three-mile Bureau Valley Junior High School course in 16-minutes, 10.1 seconds. Musser clocked a 16:43.9 finish and Sand finished in 17:05.5, nearly 20 seconds ahead of fourth place.
Kewanee’s Colin Vanstechelman (17:30.4) rounded out the top five finishers.
Behind Riverdale and Sterling Newman in the team results were Erie-Prophetstown (105), Sherrard (143), Mendota (158), Kewanee (166), Bureau Valley (177), Orion (194), Monmouth-Roseville (194), Princeton (209) and Rockridge (290).
Girls cross country
Sherrard girls win title: Honors were spread out among the schools represented at Tuesday’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls cross country championships.
The Sherrard High School squad ran off with team honors, holding off Erie-Prophetstown for the crown, and Orion’s Olivia Thomsen snared individual accolades with a victory in the three-mile race at Bureau Valley Junior High School in Manlius.
Thomsen put plenty of distance between herself and the field as she clocked in at 19-minutes, 45-seconds, well ahead of Kewanee runner-up Natalee Martin’s 21:24.30 clocking.
Helping to secure the team title, Sherrard’s Beth Churchill (21:52.4) finished fourth ahead of Erie-Prophetstown’s Dylan Chandler (21:56.6) to round out the top five placers.
Sherrard finished with 43 points and E-P 53 as they were followed by Princeton (73), St. Bede (91), Rockridge (102) and Bureau Valley (129) in the six-team gathering.