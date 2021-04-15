THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
United Township now has a streak to call its own — a Western Big 6 football winning streak.
Player of the year: Coltin Quagliano, sr., Wethersfield
- Updated
Iowa player of the year: Emarion Ellis, sr., Assumption
- Updated
STERLING – A perfect script played out for the Sterling High School football team here Friday night and that left the Rock Island Rocks wondering might have been after miscues and missed opportunities.
- Updated
Matt Fitzpatrick admits he is mentally exhausted at the conclusion of each basketball season. It usually takes about a week for Davenport Assumption’s coach to recharge before he begins peeking ahead to the following year.
- Updated
The Quad-Cities area was well represented on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State boys basketball teams that were announced on Monday.
- Updated
This week's marquee Western Big 6 Conference football showdown could be one for the ages.
- Updated
Girls volleyball
- Updated
Nearly going all season without allowing a goal in Western Big 6 Conference play, the Geneseo soccer team’s defense came through again to tie Rock Island Wednesday night to earn the Maple Leafs their first Big 6 title.