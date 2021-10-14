A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
There is no denying that Alleman football has had a tough year, but the team has found positives in its season.
For one, that there is a team at all. And that two-way star Charles Jagusah is on it.
EDGINGTON — Most times, it is the older child that turns his or her younger sibling on to a particular sport.
Drew Hall wasn’t bashful talking about the possibility of winning the Class 1A boys state golf individual title ahead of the two-day meet.
With only two games remaining in the regular season schedule, the playoff race is heating up.
Read to see where each team in the Western Big 6 stands with two games remaining.
From the basketball court to the classroom to the dugout, Don Grensing always encouraged those around him to think.
The Rock Island football team found itself just trying to hold on for a chance late against Sterling on Friday.
Bettendorf added a victory to its football record Friday, but it didn’t come the way the Bulldogs had hoped.
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Quincy wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-22 over Gen…
Tied for the lead going into Saturday's final 18-hole round at the 1A state meet in Bloomington, Rockridge senior Drew Hall made a 2-over par 74 stand up as he capped his prep career with his second state medal and first title.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports.