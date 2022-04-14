THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Other MDA 04122
Ridgewood's Smith clearing all hurdles
Ridgewood junior Molly Jo Smith ran her way to this week's Area Pacesetter title by winning the 300 hurdles and the 100 and 200 sprints at last Thursday's Rockridge Invitational. Smith set meet records in the 200 (27.18) and the 300 hurdles (47.36).
Paul Colletti
Arteaga biggest of Rocky's four track signings
Rock Island's Celeste Arteaga takes first in the A-flight of the 800 meter.
Gary Krambeck
Prior experience paying off for UT softball
United Township's Brooke Prior has proven to be double trouble on the softball diamond this season for the Panthers. The junior owns an 8-1 record and 1.54 ERA as pitcher, plus sports a .407 batting average with 11 RBIs in the leadoff spot. As a result, the two-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champions are 13-2, including a 4-0 league-leading start.
Paul Colletti
UT's Overton headed to Ashford, too
United Township boys' basketball standout Damon Overton.
Paul Colletti
UT track coaches bringing speed to Q-C
United Township track coaches Merlyn Hood, Bob Feller and Jim Wesselman have offered their services the last 10 years to help local athletes improve their speed work. Hood is a former UT state champion, Wesselman a former UT cross country and track coach and Feller is the current boys' head coach.
John Greenwood
'Wrath of Rasche' powering Moline softball
Moline senior Emily Rasche has played a big role in leading the defending state champions to six straight victories, all but one by the 10-run rule. Rasche hit a pair of first-pitch home runs in the same inning last weekend while going 7-for-10 with 7 RBIs and 6 runs scored in against rival Rock Island.
Paul Colletti
Other QCT photo 041212
Assumptions Erin Jennings, left and Pleasant Valley’s Taylor VenHorst battle for control of the ball during a match Tuesday. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Alisha Jones of Davenport North High School is one of the best 400-meter runners in the state. Wednesday April 18, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Rock Island catcher Jasmine Ragusi (21) congratulates Hailey Feldhahn after her lead-off home run against Alleman on Saturday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
Alleman infielder Lexi Ferrari makes an out against Rock Island during Game 1 of their doubleheader. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
Alleman outfielder Dan Cutkomp makes the catch during Saturday's game against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Alleman baserunner Ryan O'Keeffe reacts to being called out during third inning of Game 2 against Moline on Saturday. Moline second baseman Jake Frost made the tag. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Alleman's John Barrett is called out as he slides back to first base during a double play Saturday's against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Jesse Day Invitational
Pleasant Valley's Anne Leners clears a hurdle during last year's Jesse Day Relays in Davenport. Leners has the state's second-fastest time in the 400 hurdles.
John Schultz
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Miller is air born as she jumps in the long jump Friday, April 13, 2012, during field events at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bettendorf's Taylor Scheetz (behind) hands the baton over to teammate Mahnee Watts, Friday, April 13, 2012, during the girls 3,200-meter relay at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Davenport West senior Katie Hoeper relaxes on the field at Brady Street Stadium, waiting for her races Friday, April 13, 2012, during the Jesse Day Invitational track meet. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Davenport Central senior Christopher Parker clears the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches Friday, April 13, 2012, during the high jump at the Jesse Day Invitational held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bettendorf's Tyler Younkin and Davenport Central's Tyvis Smith battle for the finish line Friday, April 13, 2012, during the 100-meter dash at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Runners stay packed together at the start of the boys 3,200-meter run Friday at the Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Kyndalyn Moore, 11, from Davenport shows her support for her brother, Skylar, during Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Davenport North's Jordan Trowers launches the discuss 89 feet at Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bettendorf senior JP Flynn launches the discuss 143 feet, 10 inches during Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bettendorf junior Anna Peer keeps her head warm while she tightens her spikes Friday at the Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!