THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Ridgewood's Smith clearing all hurdles

Ridgewood junior Molly Jo Smith ran her way to this week's Area Pacesetter title by winning the 300 hurdles and the 100 and 200 sprints at last Thursday's Rockridge Invitational. Smith set meet records in the 200 (27.18) and the 300 hurdles (47.36).

 Paul Colletti

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

