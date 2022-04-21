A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
GENESEO — The Rockridge softball team always looks forward to a good challenge, and its nonconference schedule reflects that.
The Moline girls soccer team knows in order to be its best, it can’t rely on just one or two players to do all the scoring.
Rock Island's softball finished the first half of its Western Big 6 schedule unbeaten with wins over Quincy and Geneseo on Saturday.
Sometimes all it takes is one win to turn around a season.
Moline scored four in the fifth inning to defeat United Township on Tuesday. Brenna Ross' 2-RBI single to left tied the game. The Maroons are now 3-3 in conference play.
PORT BYRON — First place in the Three Rivers West Division baseball race was on the line Tuesday afternoon, and Gage Hugart knew it.
The Alleman girls soccer team doesn't care that it starts mostly underclassmen.
The 35th annual Rock Island girls track and field Invitational came down to the final event, and Geneseo’s 4x400 defending state champion relay team made sure it ended the meet on top.
Here is a look at the boys tennis players and teams to watch in the Illinois metro area.
For the second day in a row, the United Township softball team found itself staring at a four-run deficit.