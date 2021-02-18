 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
View Comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

{{featured_button_text}}
UT 'lethargic' in WB6 loss at Quincy

United Township junior guard Damon Overton, left, dribbles as Quincy junior forward DeAngelo Dean defends the paint on Friday night at Blue Devil Gym in Quincy. The Blue Devils earned a 49-34 Western Big 6 Conference win.

 Steve Bohnstedt/Quincy Herald-Whig

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News