A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
GENESEO — The top two teams in the Western Big 6 Conference race will meet again in the playoffs.
PRINCETON — After two full days of wrestling at the Class 1A Princeton Sectional, 14 area wrestlers punched their tickets to the state tournament in Champaign.
Moline needed a win to stay alive for a share of the Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball title, and the Maroons did a little more than that.
Through one half Saturday, Fulton's Baylen Damhoff was causing the United Township boys basketball team all sorts of problems.
Bettendorf won the 200 freestyle relay for the third time in four years at the state meet Saturday in Iowa City.
Moline's Kole Brower and Noah Tapia entered the 3A Granite City Wrestling Sectional ranked in the top two in their respective weight classes according to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
PERU — For the second straight time a state tournament has been contested, the Rock Island High School girls bowling team will be part of it.
Moline's Brock Harding is motivated to be great at the sport of basketball.
His intense training regimen, along with his family's support, is getting him there in a hurry.
Read about this week's Illinois Pacesetter:
Pleasant Valley prides itself on being an exceptional defensive basketball team.
Rock Island's Aoci Bernard is heading to next week's Class 2A state wrestling tournament as a sectional champion.