THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

It is a shade past 6 p.m. on a late-August, Bayou-muggy Thursday.
- Updated
Alleman first-year boys soccer coach Jose Tavo Garcia intends to establish a culture of hard work for a program that has struggled in recent years.
- Updated
BURBANK, Ill. — It took a while for the Moline High School football team to gain some traction, but once it did, the Maroons were solid in Friday’s season opener.
- Updated
GENESEO — Friday night had a feeling of a return of normalcy as it marked the return of fall football to Bob Reade Field.
- Updated
Heat ended United Township's football season opener at halftime, but two quarters were enough for the Panthers to secure a 46-0 victory over Lindblom.
- Updated
Angelo Jackson started the Assumption High School football season with a bang.
- Updated
Alleman has found its new boys basketball head coach in Larry Oronzio. He is tasked with turning around a program in a tough spot.
- Updated
Bettendorf cross country standout Hannah Beintema eyes a third consecutive individual conference title and a fourth trip to the state meet this fall.
- Updated
Two big passing plays were the difference as Bettendorf dropped its season opener to Urbandale.
- Updated
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: