THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is captained by Erie-Prophetstown dual-threat quarterback Kolby Franks.
Without coach Ryan Webber, United Township played lost and without discipline in its 70-39 loss to Quincy in the Panthers’ home opener Friday night.
Player of the year
United Township’s De’Vontay Wright splashed down eight shots from deep to bring the Panthers within one at half, but Rock Island (5-0, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to win 83-61 on Tuesday in East Moline.
As a player and then head coach at United Township, Marc Polite was all too familiar with the crucible of Western Big 6 boys' basketball.
Down 11 at halftime against Western Big 6 Conference crosstown rival Moline, the Rock Island girls basketball team settled into a groove after the break on Thursday night.
Moline wrestling has two stars in Kole Brower and Noah Tapia. Both are defending state champs that will be tough to take down.
But the WB6 has a lot of good wrestlers. Read about Moline and every other team in the WB6.
After last year’s Genesis Shootout was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 event has returned with heightened excitement. Moline and North Scott headline seven matchups between Iowa and Illinois schools.
A capsule look at all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball teams:
With how much attention is given to Kammie Ludwig and Geneseo’s offensive ability, it was the Maple Leaf defense that sealed the 61-44 victory over Rock Island on Saturday.