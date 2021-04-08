 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
0 comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
'Golden' Archer right on target; Self-made senior pitcher sets pace for 13-1 Moline baseball

Moline baseball pitcher Ryan Archer has been on target all season helping the Maroons to a 13-1 record. The senior hurler is known as a hard worker who has grown from only pitching one inning as a freshman to Moline's No. 2 starter in Big 6 action.

 Todd Mizener

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News