THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Alleman High School announced that Rick Thomas will be its 12th boys basketball coach in school history at a press conference Wednesday.
Here is a look at this year's All-Western Illinois girls basketball team, which is captained by Annawan senior Cassidy Miller.
Geneseo's Jake Nelms struck out 10 batters in a little over five scoreless innings, but his two RBI day at the plate was just as important in Geneseo's 2-1 victory over Moline on Friday.
Here is a look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball team, which is led by Pleasant Valley junior Halle Vice and Geneseo senior Kammie Ludwig.
Moline trailed by two runs heading into the seventh, but the Maroons rallied and Noah Harrison walked it off with a base hit down the left field line for the 3-2 victory over Geneseo.
Bailey’s goal in the 38th minute was the difference as Moline beat Iowa Class 2A No. 5 North Scott Friday at The Pitch.
Rock Island's Campbell Kelley pitched a complete game shutout to lead Rocky to a 12-0 victory over Geneseo. Taylor Pannell went 3-for-4 with a homerun and 4 RBI.
Playing against her old soccer team, Moline junior Kiersten Bailey scored two goals in a 3-0 win to hand Alleman its first loss of the season Tuesday night at a soggy McKenzie Field.
On a rainy Tuesday night at Rocky Stadium, Denise Carr's hat trick proved to be all the Rock Island girls’ soccer squad needed to best United Township High School in the Western Big 6 matchup.
The Rocks (6-3-2) held off a strong effort in the second half from Orion-Sherrard (3-3), finishing off a win against a team in the same Class 2A sectional.