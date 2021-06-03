 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
0 comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
Morrison feels relief of state tourney win

Morrison's Allie Hanson receives a congratulatory hug from her father Jeff (left) after her team's state semi-final game win over Lisle Senior High. The Fillies came from behind to defeat the Lions, 9-5.

 Clark Brooks / PhotoNews

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears OTA no Shows on defense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Moline pulls out sweep of rival Rocks
Baseball

Moline pulls out sweep of rival Rocks

  • Updated

Even without a conference championship at stake, Monday's Memorial Day doubleheader at Holmgren Field between longtime rivals Moline and Rock Island saw both teams highly motivated to play their best baseball.

Second-game explosion helps Alleman get split
Baseball

Second-game explosion helps Alleman get split

  • Updated

The Alleman Pioneers put 11 runs on the board, including seven in the fourth inning, in the second game of a Monday afternoon holiday doubleheader to gain a split decision on the day with the Sterling Golden Warriors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News