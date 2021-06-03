THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Riverdale ace Ashlyn Hemm pitched her second no-hitter and fifth shutout of the season Friday against Annawan-Wethersfield.
Even without a conference championship at stake, Monday's Memorial Day doubleheader at Holmgren Field between longtime rivals Moline and Rock Island saw both teams highly motivated to play their best baseball.
United Township senior Kayla Dorn scored two goals to help her team open the postseason with a win, less than two weeks after she collapsed on the field.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
The high-powered offense of the Geneseo girls’ soccer team overpowered Orion-Sherrard’s united co-op in the opening round of Class 2A postseason action on Tuesday night at the Geneseo pitch.
The Alleman Pioneers put 11 runs on the board, including seven in the fourth inning, in the second game of a Monday afternoon holiday doubleheader to gain a split decision on the day with the Sterling Golden Warriors.
Coming off a loss to Western Big 6 champion Geneseo, the Alleman girls soccer team bounced back on senior night to beat Rock Island 3-1.
The Geneseo girls soccer team played well top-to-bottom in a 4-0 shutout of Alleman to go 7-0 in conference and win their first Western Big 6 title.
ANKENY, Iowa — Shannyn Vogler was staring at a five-shot deficit midway through the front nine Wednesday at Otter Creek Golf Course.
PV rode its defense to the state semifinals Tuesday evening with a 1-0 triumph over second-ranked and third-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie.
