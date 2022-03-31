THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Throwback Thursday: MDA
Alleman pitcher Cody Sedlock would hold Orion to one hit in four innings pitched in the Pioneers' 13-0 victory over Orion Monday, March 19, 2012, in Orion.
Todd Welvaert
Doing stretching together before track practice Alleman sprinters Ethan DeCap, left, Matt Hubbell, Ian Ferguson, Max Mendoza, Kylee Dorsey and Patrick Ewald. The Pioneers are hoping a deep sprint group can do big things this season after a strong start at last Saturday's Shipley Invitational.
Gary Krambeck
Sherrard’s Izzy Anderson beats Alleman runner Karlee Rumler to the base in the fifth inning Wednesday at the Alleman Sports Complex. The Tigers capitalized on Pioneer errors and stretched their lead as the game progressed, winning 13-6.
John Greenwood
Moline's Jordan Wilson takes possession away from Quincy's Kaleigh Kuhlman during the Western Big 6 overtime battle at Flinn Stadium in Quincy.
Michael Kipley / Quincy Herald-Whig
Rock Island's Triniesha Gray competes in the girls long jump at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet at Browning Field Saturday March 31.
Gary Krambeck
United Township's Autumn Vergeyle clears the bar in the girls high jump B flight at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday March 31.
Gary Krambeck
United Township's Tayvian Johnson in the 110 meter hurdles B at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet.
Gary Krambeck
Rock Island senior Jalea Jackson, running during last spring's Western Big 6 girls' track meet in Galesburg, is hoping to shake off a career filled with injuries and finish on a high note for the Rocks.
Gary Krambeck
Throwback Thursday: Quad-City Times
Moline's Jenna Winthurst slides safely into home as Rock Island catcher Jasmine Ragusi drops the ball, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during third inning action of Game 1 in Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Rocky left fielder De'Aysha Walker makes the catch, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first inning of Game 1 against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Moline's Kaitlyn Knary lays down a bunt, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first-inning action of Game 1 against Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Rock Island's Jenna Smith gets the force on Moline's Jenna Winthurst and tries for the double play, Saturday April 7, 2012, during second-inning action of game one. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
The new skipper for the Rock Island High School baseball team is Jay Wayland, as he looks over the field, Thursday, March 29, 2012, during a game agianst Geneseo. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Former Alleman coach Chris Lemon returns to the Pioneers dugout after a six-year stint from 2003-2008. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times file photo)
John Schultz
Moline's Miranda Marion is congratulated by teammates after a 2-run homer against Geneseo in Moline, Illinois Tuesday March 20, 2012. Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
Moline's Kyle Moore stretches to clear the bar at eight foot four inches, Saturday, March 31, 2012, during the pole vault competition at the Shipley Invitational held at Browning Field. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township senior Damon Overton enters this weekend’s Illinois boys state track and field meet ranked 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet. A top-seven finish would make Overton UT’s best-ever finish in the event. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake passes Clinton's Emmanuel Marcos-Teles on the bell lap, finishing first with a time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run in the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
North Scott's John Kinney watches as he clears the bar at 5-4, Friday, March 30, 2012, during high jump competition at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake crosses the finish line with the winning time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Rock Island pitcher Chase Wiggins collides with Geneseo's David Behrens on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Tayvian Johnson and Alleman's Mitchell Morrisey go for the rebound, Friday, February 10, 2012, during first half action at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Iowa wrestling state champions from left, Nick Georgean, of Assumption, Tyler Willers, of Pleasant Valley, and Nate Shaw, of Bettendorf, pose for a photo in Davenport, Iowa Monday February 27, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!