THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
STERLING, Ill. — The United Township High School football team defied the odds to the very end of this pandemic-altered season.
Track and field
Football
GENESEO – Moline junior quarterback Alec Ponder and the Maroons did such a number on the Geneseo football team that it left Maple Leafs coach Larry Johnsen a little punch drunk Friday night.
Rockridge freshman Kendra Lewis played with the poise of a veteran Friday.
Playing in just her third varsity soccer game, Rock Island sophomore Denise Carr scored four times in the Rocks’ 5-2 home win over Sterling to open Western Big 6 Conference play Tuesday night.
Moline junior Caroline Hazen had a hat trick and an assist Wednesday as her team raced past Davenport North in girls soccer.
The Alleman offense was as prolific as they come on Tuesday night against United Township in Western Big 6 girls soccer action.
Just for giggles this week, let's take a look at some of the things statistically that stand out heading into the final week of the COVID-19 pandemic adapted Western Big 6 Conference football season.
ANNAWAN — With no state championship to pursue this season, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad was more than happy to play for a Lincoln Trail Conference crown Friday night.