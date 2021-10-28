THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
IHSA playoff football is returning to the Quad-Cities. Moline and Rock Island will host first round matchups next weekend.
- Updated
The Moline boys soccer team is peaking at the right time once again after its fifth straight shutout, beating Minooka 1-0 to win a Class 3A sectional semifinal on Tuesday to reach a second straight Sweet 16.
- Updated
Here is a look at the football pods the Iowa High School Athletic Association released Saturday morning for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal contests.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn has been a model of consistency in her freshman season with five victories and three runner-up finishes.
- Updated
The Maroons opened the Class 4A postseason at Wharton Field House on Tuesday evening with a near flawless team effort, defeating their Western Big 6 rivals from United Township High School in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-6.
- Updated
SHERRARD — The Mercer County volleyball squad came into Monday's postseason opener approaching the peak of its game.
- Updated
Boys’ soccer
- Updated
The Moline girls cross country team as well as two individual boys runners advanced to sectionals. UT will three to sectionals next weekend in Quincy.
No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Geneseo's plans 28-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
- Updated
Rock Island's strong second half put away Quincy and kept the Rocks' chance to host a playoff game alive. Rock Island's 56 points were tied for the most this season.