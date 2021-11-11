THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
The WB6 All-Conference football teams were announced Tuesday. Moline's Matthew Bailey was voted as the league's MVP. Moline had 20 total selections, the most in the league. Rock Island and Galesburg had 11.
Willowbrook defeated Moline 30-26 with a fourth quarter comeback to spoil the Maroons' historic hopes. Moline came up just short of its first 10-win season since 1906.
KEWANEE — The Greek philosopher Aristotle is purported to have coined the phrase "everything happens for a reason."
Much like the Moline High School boys soccer team, junior forward Saiheed Jah’s game got stronger as the season went on.
Reunited with her childhood gymnastics coach, Moline High School junior Darien Sanders and Moline diving coach Alissa Wyffels quickly tapped into their past shared experience this season.
Moline senior swimmers Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note both qualified for state and helped break two school relay records Saturday as the Maroons were runner-up the UT Sectional.
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Villa Park Willowbrook nabbed it to nudge past Moline 30-26 on November 5 in Illinois footba…
The first ever Western Big 6 tip-off banquet was held Tuesday for girls basketball. Five of the eight coaches attended and praised the importance of the event to bring attention to the sport.
Playing just days after his father passed away, Fulton running back Jacob Jones accounted for 105 total yards and three touchdowns in Fulton’s 55-14 dominating defeat over Ottawa Marquette on the road.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr and Muscatine's Abby Lear each won two individual events at Saturday's state-qualifying meet.