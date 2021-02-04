alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Feb 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} John Schultz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school photos from 10 years ago this week. Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} JEFF COOK JEFF COOK JEFF COOK John Schultz JEFF COOK JEFF COOK JEFF COOK JEFF COOK 00012121A JEFF COOK 00012121A 00012121A 00012121A John Schultz John Schultz Rock Island's Whitney Hoover makes a pass Belvidere North's Heidi Hilden at the State Farm Holiday Classic. The Lady Rocks beat the Blue Thunder, 42-32. PhotoNews Geneseo 285-pound senior wrestler West Cathcart, top, was told he can compete in this weekend's Class 2A Rochelle Sectional. Cathcart hurt his left knee in the Rock Island Regional, leaving his future in doubt. John Greenwood Morrison High School twin wrestlers Mark McDonnell, left, and Matt McDonnell. Mark is the top-ranked 140-pound individual in Class 1A and Matt is ranked second at 189. The two have a combined 64-2 record. Gary Krambeck Riverdale basketball-playing siblings Hannah and Payton Nimrick have been turning up the heat for the Rams recently. Hannah is a sophomore starter (among an otherwise all-senior lineup) for the state-ranked Ram girls while Payton has become a valuable reserve and spot starter for the Ram boys. John Greenwood Annawan senior guard Chloe VanOpdorp, a 4-year varsity starter, is this weeks Area Pacesetter for The Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus. She is taking extra college courses at Black Hawk East this year which she'll transfer to Augie this coming fall. John Greenwood Rock Island's Denzel McCauley (32) puts down a solo slam dunk in the second half against Peoria Manual during Peoria Quad City Shootout at Wharton Field House Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011. Gary Krambeck Rock Island High School varsity basketball player Romal Davis scores point as Galesburg High School's Ryan McElmurry and Chad Thompson attempt to block him during their game at Rock Island High School Friday, Feb. 4, 2011. Rock Island won 72-53. Stephanie Makosky Geneseo senior wrestler West Cathcart is hoping to end his career with a state championship. Cathcart is a two-time Class 2A 189-pound state runner-up and went 43-2 as a junior. Gary Krambeck Led by senior guard Brandon Thompson, who averages a team-leading 19.7 points, the Galesburg boys' basketball team has won 15 consecutive games and are ranked seventh in The Associated Press Class 3A rankings. The Silver Streaks visit Rock Island tonight for a 7:30 Western Big 6 Conference game. Ken Exum/Galesburg Register-Mail Nikko Watson Stephanie Makosky John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz 00012115A 00012115A 00012115A John Schultz 00012115A John Schultz 00012115A 00012123A 00012123A John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography Ben Flynn Photography 00012075A 00012075A 00012088A Assumption's Melissa Youngblut looks to shoot against Pleasant Valley on Friday. (Sam Householder/QUAD-CITY TIMES) 00012088A 00012088A 00012088A John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz John Schultz View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +6 Local News Thurday briefing: Winter storm will bring mixed bag of rain, snow, wind, cold, and school closings 37 min ago Another winter storm is bearing down on the Quad-City region.