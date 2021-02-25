THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Erupting for 30 points in the opening quarter against Princeton on Friday night, the Rock Island boys' basketball team showed what its fast-paced attack can be capable of.
DES MOINES — Dustin Bohren finally finished a wrestling season with a win. Bradley Hill achieved perfection. Griffin Liddle made it a state title repeat.
GENESEO — If Friday evening's Western Big 6 boys basketball battle at Geneseo High School had been graded on a curve, both the United Township Panthers and Geneseo Maple Leafs would have earned passing grades.
DES MOINES — Dustin Bohren pulled it out in dramatic fashion. Bradley Hill is one win from a perfect season. Griffin Liddle is on the doorstep of a state repeat.
SHERRARD — Throughout her years at Sherrard High School, the winter and basketball season has been a time of year Taylor Barber eagerly anticipated.
GALESBURG - In becoming the second-winningest Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball coach in history last week, Rock Island's Thom Sigel has posted plenty of victories in every league venue over 19 seasons.
DES MOINES — North Scott coach Drew Kelly was having difficulty finding the words to describe what Deven Strief accomplished at the Iowa state wrestling tournament this weekend.
Friday night at the Panther Den in East Moline proved to be a showcase for the strength of the Geneseo girls’ basketball team, as the Leafs excelled on both ends of the floor to run over United Township by the final score of 74-33.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports in photos:
For the better part of Saturday night's Western Big 6 boys' basketball tilt, the United Township defense was giving the Panthers a solid shot at repeating last year's home-court victory over Galesburg.