THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

- Updated
During a time of uncertainty for all high school athletes, an Alleman High School pole vaulter has found a way to shine.
- Updated
Emily Wood had not gone out for basketball the past couple of seasons. She concentrated on softball during the winter months two years ago and a shoulder injury prevented her from playing last season.
- Updated
Less than 24 hours after knocking off one state-ranked opponent in Davenport North, the door was open for the Davenport West boys' basketball squad to grab first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
- Updated
A state ranking made Davenport North a favorite over cross-town rival West heading into Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game.
- Updated
No talks planned to resume IHSA seasons
- Updated
Alex Stone had plenty of role models to emulate when he stepped into the Bettendorf High School swimming program three years ago.
- Updated
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports in photos.
- Updated
The Davenport Assumption girls basketball team took the concept of not missing a shot to a new level on Tuesday against Bettendorf.
- Updated
Despite being down two of its better players, the Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball team showed off its depth on Tuesday night in a 56-42 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over hosting Bettendorf.