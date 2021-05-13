THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Moline's high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position and was issued a notice of remedial warning Monday night during a special session of the school board.
Marc Polite, a standout athlete and basketball player at United Township High School who coached at his alma mater, is expected to be named the next basketball coach at Rock Island High School.
Marc Polite was approved Tuesday night by the Rock Island school board as the program's next boys basketball coach.
Relay races require teamwork and strong performances from each of the four members of the team, and that's exactly what quartets from United Township and Geneseo put on display Friday at the Rock Island ABC Invite as each team earned a narrow win.
Mistakes can happen at any time on the track, but the best are able to bounce back from the setbacks. That's exactly what happened in the 3,200 relay for Geneseo High School at the Western Big 6 boys ABC invite on Saturday afternoon when the Leafs won despite a dropped baton.
Tyler Hurd Field at Ed Scheck Park was dedicated Friday in the memory of the Bettendorf High School student who passed away last year.
EDGINGTON — In just 13 games as a high school softball player, Rockridge freshman standout Kendra Lewis has already made a huge impression both on her teammates and opposing teams.
Geneseo seniors Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson won doubles and Moline freshman Ankit Rajvanshi was singles runner-up at Saturday's Moline tennis invite.
Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter found the shot she wanted, scoring her team's only goal in a 1-0 overtime win at Moline to stay atop the Western Big 6 Conference standings.
Rock Island took advantage of seven forfeits from the Alleman wresting team and received outstanding performances on the mat from Aime Iranyibutse and Andrew Marquez to win the Western Big 6 match 51-24 at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night.