THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Fuller is Moline's man of perfection

Moline senior pitcher Seth Fuller is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Fuller helped lead the Maroons to the unbeaten Western Big 6 Conference title, compiling a 5-0 record with a 1.70 earned-run average in league play.

 Paul Colletti

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

Geneseo relay team turns mistake into victory
Track-and-field

Geneseo relay team turns mistake into victory

  • Updated

Mistakes can happen at any time on the track, but the best are able to bounce back from the setbacks. That's exactly what happened in the 3,200 relay for Geneseo High School at the Western Big 6 boys ABC invite on Saturday afternoon when the Leafs won despite a dropped baton.

Forfeits too much for Pioneers to overcome against Rocks
Wrestling

Forfeits too much for Pioneers to overcome against Rocks

  • Updated

Rock Island took advantage of seven forfeits from the Alleman wresting team and received outstanding performances on the mat from Aime Iranyibutse and Andrew Marquez to win the Western Big 6 match 51-24 at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night.

