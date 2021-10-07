THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

In a game of dueling quarterbacks, United Township's Gilbert Venegas (5) won the individual battle, but Moline's Garrett Miner (12) and his team claimed an all-important team win Friday. Miner rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Maroons to a 46-32 victory that clinched no worse than a Western Big 6 Conference title share. Venegas did his best to topple the bi-state area's sixth-ranked team in the Quad Cities Prep Football Power Poll. Venegas accounted for 426 yards of total offense and three scores, but the Panthers rally from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit came up just short. The teams combined for 1,003 yards total offense, not including 316 in kick returns.