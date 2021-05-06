THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Moline's high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position and was issued a notice of remedial warning Monday night during a special session of the school board.
The Rock Island High School softball team’s bats were as vicious as the wind gusts in a doubleheader sweep at United Township to start Western Big 6 Conference play on Saturday afternoon.
Geneseo all-state guard Kammie Ludwig will continue her basketball career in the Big East Conference at Providence College.
The Erie-Prophetstown softball team is off to a 5-0 start. It has outscored its last four opponents by a 45-1 margin.
Alleman High School football coach Todd Depoorter retires from the program he has been a part of for 32 years, the last six as head coach.
ORION — A 1981 Orion High School graduate and a longtime mainstay of the Charger wrestling coach staff, Jeff Ferry had planned for this season to be his last before calling it a career.
After a yearlong layoff from prep soccer, Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter and fellow senior Brooke Harms each scored two goals as Geneseo grabbed a 6-0 home conference win over Rock Island on Tuesday night.
When her name was called to take a potential game-winning penalty kick in the waning seconds of the second overtime period, Rock Island junior defender Ruby Romero admitted to being surprised.
The Western 6 Conference released its all-conference teams for the recently completed football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons.
Moline track and field athlete Rob Pulliam is already making huge strides in his relatively short career.