 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
0 comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
'Crazy' night doesn't stop this Storm

Geneseo junior Kaci Storm is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Storm won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles at the Geneseo Invitational and Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet last week. She also set the school record in the 300 hurdles.

 Paul Colletti

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What's the replacement plan for Charles Leno Jr. on the Bears?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Romero delivers in OT for Rock Island
Soccer

Romero delivers in OT for Rock Island

  • Updated

When her name was called to take a potential game-winning penalty kick in the waning seconds of the second overtime period, Rock Island junior defender Ruby Romero admitted to being surprised.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News