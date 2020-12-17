THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

When the Rock Island girls' basketball team hosts Alleman tonight, the Rocks will use the game as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Rocky's program can field a starting five of players with parents and grand parents currently battling the deadly disease. Included are sophomore squad players Shamia Clark, left, (whose dad suffers from neck and throat cancer), Carlee Hoover, middle, (whose mother has melanoma) and Cairece Allen, right, (whose grandmother battles breast cancer). The goal is to raise $5,000, to make a donation in the names of Rocky's loved ones. They're also trying to raise an additional $5,000 to start a scholarship fund for QC area student-athletes whose families are affected by cancer. To help raise awareness and mark the event, all three levels are playing in white jerseys with pink trim and lettering; a pink ball, pink shoe laces, cancer socks and pink head bands are also part of the equation.