 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
View Comments
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Pretty in pink: Rocky girls' hoops rallying against cancer

When the Rock Island girls' basketball team hosts Alleman tonight, the Rocks will use the game as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Rocky's program can field a starting five of players with parents and grand parents currently battling the deadly disease. Included are sophomore squad players Shamia Clark, left, (whose dad suffers from neck and throat cancer), Carlee Hoover, middle, (whose mother has melanoma) and Cairece Allen, right, (whose grandmother battles breast cancer). The goal is to raise $5,000, to make a donation in the names of Rocky's loved ones. They're also trying to raise an additional $5,000 to start a scholarship fund for QC area student-athletes whose families are affected by cancer. To help raise awareness and mark the event, all three levels are playing in white jerseys with pink trim and lettering; a pink ball, pink shoe laces, cancer socks and pink head bands are also part of the equation.

 John Greenwood

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News