THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Tasked with guarding Galesburg’s leading scorer Eric Price, Moline senior Michael Galvin helped set the tone in the Maroons’ win over the sixth-ranked Silver Streaks at Wharton Field House Saturday night.
QUINCY — Amid all the changes taking place because of the COVID-19 protocols, Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel finds his team facing something challenging at every turn.
When Jordan Rice laced up the sneakers, Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel wasn't always sure what he was going to get from his point guard the first two years he played varsity ball.
Geneseo junior point guard Ali Rapps, also a state track medalist specializing in the hurdles, would prefer to let her teammates on the hardwood shine in the box score.
When the Rock Island High School boys basketball team needed him the most, Colton Sigel delivered.
United Township senior Jade Hunter believes Thursday marked a new starting point for the Panthers basketball team after UT earned its first win of the season at Alleman.
Everyone dreams of getting a last-minute shot to help the team win, imagining it during a shoot-around at practice or at the park, but for United Township freshman Kaylie Pena, that dream became a reality on Saturday night against Alleman.
Traditionally, when one thinks of the day-night doubleheader they tend to associate it more with baseball than basketball.
Prep girls basketball
Finishing up the first half of a tight Western Big 6 boys' basketball conference race, Friday night's rivalry renewal between Moline and United Township had plenty going for it.