THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
After seeing 19-point lead slip away, Morrison rally falls a yard short as Comets hold on
Alleman bulldozes through Mendoza's injury
No state-title repeat, but 2010 Mustangs keep the bar set high
Pork chops push Sherrard over the top
Alleman football advances to Class 4A semifinals
Alleman's 'Gang Green' D hopes to stop Rockets
Rock Island Sectional swimming preview capsule
Reigning TRAC-9 co-champ Rams hope to make this a historical season
Hard work Fieweger's fee for memorable season
Sherrard girls, new coach ready to put drama behind them
Annawan looks to unseat Ridgewood in LTC girls' hoops race
Comets hope punishing ground game can rush Mustangs out of 2A quarters
Cold can't slow Panther swimmer Willhite
Local prep athletes set to put pen to paper
Year of waiting in the wings pays off for Mustangs' Dennehey
Twyner continues to add to his resume
Mercer County `clocked' out of playoffs
Webster takes third in Class 3A cross country
Blessman anything but a blessing for Titans as Comets soar in 2A playoffs
Class 2A: No. 3 Mercer County (9-1) at No. 2 Clifton Central (9-1)
Geneseo offense believes caring is sharing
From the sidelines to the spotlight: Sheley stands out for Alleman
Sectional stall-out has been Charger `curse'
This Rock fits like a Glove(r)
Allie Stecker, PV Girls Swimming
Bettendorf in Class 4A semifinals
