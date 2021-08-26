alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Geneseo High School football fans whoop it up during the Maple Leafs' season-opening, 20-0 victory Friday over East Peoria at Geneseo's Bob Reade Field. Gary Krambeck Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week: Other MDA photos 082511 United Township returns senior hitter Erin Walker, an All-Metro and All-Big 6 selection a year ago. Walker had 301 kills, 237 digs, 65 blocks, 45 aces and 24 assists as a junior. Gary Krambeck Geneseo junior Sawyer Claus is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Claus scored the game-winning goal in the Maple Leafs' 1-0 soccer win at Galesburg and kicked two extra points three days later in a 20-0 football win over East Peoria. John Greenwood Rock Island's J.T. Jones breaks the goal line to score the first touchdown for the Rocks during their football game against Chicago Tilden at Gately Stadium in Chicago, Illinois Tuesday, August 30, 2011. brett roseman West Hancock's Jeremy Ferguson (58) gives chase to Sherrard quarterback Jacob Friichtenicht (8) in first-quarter action Saturday. Behind a big day from Friichtenicht, Sherrard won its debut, 39-6, and vaulted on to the state-rankings radar this week. Gary Krambeck Sherrard High School senior quarterback Jake Friichtenicht is this weeks Area Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Friichtenicht hit on his first 16 passes and finished 20-of-21 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 86 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. John Greenwood Alleman's Alfonso Toscano and Rock Island's Edgar Marceleno battle for control of the soccer ball during their match at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline on Monday evening, August 29, 2011. Paul Colletti Moline junior Haley Verbeke looks to continue her dominant cross country career. Verbeke is a two-time Western Big 6 Conference champion and the reigning Dispatch/Argus Runner of the Year. Gary Krambeck Entering this season, Moline junior forward Bernard Gamamou, right, had 32 career goals. Gamamou scored 20 a year ago, the second-highest total in the Illinois Quad-Cities. John Greenwood Geneseo High School football fans whoop it up during the Maple Leafs' season-opening, 20-0 victory Friday over East Peoria at Geneseo's Bob Reade Field. Gary Krambeck Moline high school head football coach Crick Sant Amour talks to his players during practice Wednesday August 10, as area high school teams start practice. Gary Krambeck Alleman senior fullback Max Mendoza goes for extra yardage during last year's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Richmond-Burton. Mendoza and the Pioneers are picked by the media to win the Western Big 6 Conference football title this fall. John Greenwood Rockridge running back Jeremy McManus is dragged down by Morrison's Calvin Harridge on Saturday in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Bud Cole Field in Morrison. The Mustangs beat Rockridge, 49-12. Ryan Gaines/Special to sports Mercer County Eagle's Derrick Morford (4) carries the ball while being eyed by Knoxville's defender Grant Putnam (14) . Gary Krambeck The intrasquad scrimmage for Geneseo football last season is seen through a fish- eye lens. Fans brought umbrellas to battle rain, so they could get a preseason peek at the Maple Leafs. Gary Krambeck United Township vs. Dixon Dixon's Dirk Spence (27) runs past the attempted tackle of Dedrck Bonilla (42) for United Township Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township High School head football coach Ron Litchfield yells in the next call as Curtis Bell (10) gets ready to congratulate a teammate coming off the field during first half action against Dixon Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Dixon's Dirk Spence (27) crosses the goal line in the first quarter as United Township's Gilbert Venegas (5) can't quite make the stop. Also pictured is Jay Edwards (15) and John Simon (20) for the Panthers Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Townships's Lucas Blea (90) grabs the facemask of Dixon's Scott Goad (12) as Garrett Tuttle helps with the tackle in first half action in East Moline Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township High School's Gilbert Venegas (5) and Dedrick Bonilla (42) break thru the banner and the rest of the Panthers followed before the start of their game vs. Dixon in East Moline Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township running back Davi Jefferson (22) spins away from Dixon's Doron Douglas (34) for a 7-yard gain, but was short of the first down Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township High School quarterback Jay Edwards looks to the Panther sidelines for instructions from the coaching staff in the game against Dixon Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI The United Township High School Varstiy football team holds their helmets in the air as they are ready to start the 2011 season Friday night, hosting the Dixon Dukes at the Soule Bowl in East Moline on Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Dixon's Zach Lehman (1) gets tripped up by United Townships' John Simon (20) in first half of play of Friday's game at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. The Dukes led the Panthers 7-0 at halftime Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township High School Quarterback Jay Edwards (15) hands the ball off to teammate Davi Jefferson (22) in first half of their game vs. Dixon on Friday August 26, 2011. (Brian Wallace for the QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI PHOTOS: Assumption vs. Burlington Assumption High School's Zach Mumm (43) drags Burlington defenders to the 1 yard line at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School's guarterback Derek Fulton (2) eludes a rusher against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School's Tim Kilfoy gains yardage after a catch against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School's Sean Adams cools off with a wet towel during a game against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School fans during a game against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School's Patrick Smith (21) makes an interception against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School cheerleader Emilie Heinen performs during a football game against Burlington at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa Friday Sept. 2, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Photos: Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport Central Pleasant Valley fans cheer during a game against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Central trainers Jordan LaFrenz, left, and Ben Betsworth fill water bottles at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Central's Mark Rollins cools off with a fan and water mist against Pleasant Valley at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley's Ben Trewyn (20) kicks a first-quarter field goal against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Central defensive back Mark Rollins (21) forces Pleasant Valley's Jason Stewart (10) out of bounds for an incompletion at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley cheerleader Haley Hawbaker performs during a game against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley celebrates a first-quarter touchdown against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley's Jason Stewart (10) pulls down Davenport Central's Ryan Cartee (11) at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Central's Jake Walters (56) makes a tackle against Pleasant Valley at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Central lineman Nick Gonzalez (50) is treated on the sidelines during a game against Pleasant Valley at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK PHOTOS: North Scott vs. PV Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham reacts to L.J. Redmond's touchdown, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium agaisnt North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Drew Schone takes the field with the rest of the Spartans, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, on opening night against North Scott at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's band plays at the quarter break, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium against North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's student section, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Tanner Johnson runs upfield with Pleasant Valley's Austin Wagler in pursuit, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Conor Bryant makes the touchdown grab against North Scott's Jacob Schwarz, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's L.J. Redmond lunges for the goal line as North Scott's Tyler Boondell tries to stop him, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Brock Brade is hit from behind by Pleasant Valley's Austin Wagler, Fri. Aug. 26, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Randy Schmidt juggles the ball as Pleasant Valley's Cole Picchiotti applies the hit Friday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Tanner Johnson gets hit by Pleasant Valley's Jason Stewart on Friday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Tanner Johnson drags Pleasant Valley's Austin Wagler on Friday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Larry Fisher Pleasant Valley defender Brett Dixon makes the interception in the end zone in front of North Scott receiver Noah Gumpert. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Ben Ihrig reacts after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Brade on Friday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley quarterback Grant Lang looks for a target. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Larry Fisher North, Muscatine open MAC football season Davenport North seniors run through the banner before their game against Muscatine. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Griffin Gaeta blows through the block of Davenport North's Dean Xzavier and tackles running back Robert Pemberton on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Alex Neda is dragged down by Davenport North's Kevin Newell on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Tanner Bohling breaks away from at North defender Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine running back Tanner Bohling breaks free from a Davenport North defender Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Griffin Gaeta makes the catch behind Davenport North defender Derrick Tatum on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine students celebrate a touchdown against Davenport North, Thurs. Aug. 25, 2011, during first half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine quarterback Jon Crowe gets tackled by a Davenport North defender Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport North students celebrate the Wildcats first touchdown Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport North's Ronnie Chhim looks for a hole in the Muscatine defense Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine quarterback Austin Sink gets hit by Davenport North players Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Drake Kulick tackles Davenport North's Robert Pemberton on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Other QCT photos 082511 West High School’s Hayley Allen passes the ball during Tuesday's match against Muscatine in Davenport. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Kevin E. Schmidt North Scott's Ashley Schabilion skies for the spike against Pleasant Valley's Maddi Theisen on Tuesday during Game 1 in The Pit at North Scott High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Megan Paustian gets the spike against North Scott's Hannah Lindaman on Tuesday during Game 2 in The Pitt at North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Ashley Schabilion goes for the block Tuesday during Game 1 against Pleasant Valley in The Pit at North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Ashley Schabilion spikes the ball against Pleasant Valley's Sydney Strawser on Tuesday during Game 1 in The Pit at North Scott High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Columbus High School football team members, left to right, Rafael Cardenas, Alex Martinez, and Esteban Gutierrez stand on Columbus Junction's historical swinging bridge. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Larry Fisher Related to this story +2 Local News Thursday briefing: Davenport OKs stadium renovations, guilty verdict in death of Davenport man, and another heat advisory 2 hrs ago Very hot and humid weather will hang around the Quad-Cities for another day. That means another National Weather Service heat advisory will be…