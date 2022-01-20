THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Wrestling on the home mats for the final time, Rock Island senior Rebecca Ferguson won her first varsity match against a boy to open her team’s dual win over United Township on senior night Tuesday.
The Rock Island Rocks overcame every kind of adversity imaginable on Saturday night during Moline’s Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House — a slow start, questionable calls, missed foul shots and Amarion Nimmers fouling out in the first 10 seconds of overtime.
Geneseo's Tim Stohl couldn’t stop smiling. Even when the pressure was on, Stohl kept smiling.
Geneseo track state champion, Ali Rapps, announced her commitment to Belmont on Wednesday. The tri-sport varsity athlete also advanced to state in tennis and has helped lead Geneseo to a No. 1 ranking in basketball.
Unbeaten since the start of 2022, the Moline boys' basketball team looked to keep that spotless mark going Friday night when they traveled to Alleman High School's Don Morris Gymnasium to face the winless Pioneers.
Four Maroons end the game in double digits as Moline forced 22 turnovers in its 84-66 victory over Riverdale on Monday at Wharton Field House.
It's only the third annual Eastbay Classic at Wharton Field House, but it already feels like a Quad-City staple.
Set to play the opening game of the third annual Eastbay Shootout, the Riverdale boys' basketball team put in a little extra pre-game work.
Bettendorf had six champions at Saturday's Midwest Shootout, half of those freshmen and another a sophomore.
On paper, an ice-cold second quarter ultimately led to the Rockridge boys' basketball team's loss in the finale of the third annual Eastbay Shootout.