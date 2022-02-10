A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Many basketball teams have used lengthy scoring runs to turn the tide in a game.
Moline's Brock Harding is motivated to be great at the sport of basketball.
His intense training regimen, along with his family's support, is getting him there in a hurry.
Read about this week's Illinois Pacesetter:
Coach Marc Polite had one thing in mind on Friday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium: getting his Rock Island team back on track after a tough home loss last week against Moline.
Quincy’s undefeated reign in the Western Big is no more.
The United Township High School basketball team had high expectations Tuesday night going against winless Alleman, but what Coach Ryan Webber and his staff most likely didn’t expect was a shooting night for the ages from one of the team's role players.
The postseason is still several weeks away, but the Moline boys' basketball team was hoping for a different kind of "Sweet 16" Tuesday night.
Playing with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title, the Geneseo girls basketball team played one of its best quarters of the season in Thursday night’s win over Alleman.
Bettendorf's Alex Stone won a maximum four events and the Bulldogs staved off Pleasant Valley for the district title Saturday.
Rock Island dominated the Class 2A wrestling regional at East Moline on Saturday to capture its third-straight regional title with 213 points. Ten different Rocks advanced to sectionals.
A recap of Saturday's Iowa sectional and Illinois regional wrestling results.