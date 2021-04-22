THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
High school is a time when some tough lessons can be learned — both in the classroom and outside of it.
Facing the best rushing defense in the Western Big 6 Conference statistically, United Township senior tailback Cayne Smith gashed Galesburg for nearly 277 yards and tied a conference record with six rushing touchdowns at Soule Bowl Friday night.
It wasn’t exactly the greatest week for the Moline High School football program.
Geneseo earns its first on-field win over Rock Island since 1924.
In a sporting contest, usually it's the eye-popping plays that can turn a game or prove to be the difference in an outcome.
For the first time in nearly two years, the Rockridge baseball team got to take the field, and the Rockets' excitement showed in the early innings on a chilly Monday afternoon.
Iowa swimmer of the year
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
Chad Hollmer admits that he is flying a little blind into his next coaching opportunity.
For many years, the volleyball programs at Orion and Riverdale seemed to have claimed exclusive rights to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship banner.