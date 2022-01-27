THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
- Updated
EDGINGTON — After several seasons of battling to fill out a full lineup, the Rockridge wrestling squad is now enjoying considerable roster depth.
- Updated
EDGINGTON — After holding Rockridge to just 11 points in the first meeting, the Sherrard High School girls' basketball team was expecting a different Rocket squad in Monday night's rematch.
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island’s leading scorer, was without a point at halftime Saturday.
Illinois Pacesetter: When Kammie Ludwig was in third grade, she made it a goal to play Division I basketball. With that goal in hand, her attention turns towards closing out her senior season with a state title.
- Updated
CORALVILLE — Ella Schmit challenged herself during the season. She shifted weight classes at multiple tournaments to face the top girls in the state.
- Updated
GENESEO — Halfway through the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School between the Maple Leafs and the Moline Maroons, Moline senior Robert Pulliam electrified the crowd with a highlight reel play for the ages.
- Updated
Paul Keitel wore many hats. Husband, father, farmer, bus driver, referee and umpire were just a few.
- Updated
CORALVILLE — When Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit competed in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state wrestling tournament as a freshman, there were only 87 competitors across 10 weight classes.
- Updated
The 40th annual Panther Invite at United Township High School on Saturday afternoon provided a sneak peak at how the Western Big 6 Conference boys swim meet might shake out in two weeks.